Storm snap skid in shootout

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The weekend didn't go as planned for the Quad-City Storm, but at least it ended with a win.

After dropping two games to the Macon Mayhem on Friday and Saturday, the Storm ended their three-game road trip with a 4-3 shootout win over the Birmingham Bulls Sunday at the Pelham Civic Complex.

The win snaps a nine-game losing streak, dating back to Nov. 15. The win also moves the Storm back ahead of the Mayhem for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings.

Shane Bennett and Stephen Gaul both scored in the shootout while Ryan Mulder stopped four of the five Birmingham attempts to give the Storm their first win over the Bulls in franchise history.

The Storm are now 1-5-2 all-time against the Bulls.

Junior Harris got the scoring started with his second goal in three nights, beating Birmingham goaltender Artt Brey just 3 minutes, 16 seconds into the game.

Mike Davis tied the game 92 seconds later with a power play goal after Kristaps Nimanis had been whistled for hooking.