Storm shake up roster with trades, including swapping defensemen

After a weekend where the Quad City Storm power play was ineffective, head coach Dave Pszenyczny decided it was time to shake up the roster.

The Storm made three trades Tuesday, the biggest a one-for-one swap as Quad City traded defenseman Cody Walsh to the Knoxville Ice Bears for defenseman Ricky Kramer.

Kramer, 25, is second among all Southern Professional Hockey League defensemen with 25 points. The Strafford, New Hampshire, native has three goals and 22 assists in 37 games in his first full season in the SPHL. Last year, he tallied five assists in 11 games after finishing up a college career at Division III Fitchburg State University.

Walsh, 29, had scored three goals and added two assists in 30 games with the Storm this season after scoring three goals and adding 14 assists in 38 games last season.

With one goal and eight assists on special teams, Kramer should add some punch to a power play that ranks tied for eighth in the league at 13.2 percent, which includes an 0-for-6 performance in a pair of losses to Peoria last week.

"What Cody has meant to the organization and community will be missed, but you need to give up something to get something," Pszenyczny said. "Our special teams needed to be addressed, and Ricky should be a valuable addition to the back end."