Storm shake up roster with trades, including swapping defensemen

After a weekend where the Quad City Storm power play was ineffective, head coach Dave Pszenyczny decided it was time to shake up the roster.
The Storm made three trades Tuesday, the biggest a one-for-one swap as Quad City traded defenseman Cody Walsh to the Knoxville Ice Bears for defenseman Ricky Kramer.
Kramer, 25, is second among all Southern Professional Hockey League defensemen with 25 points. The Strafford, New Hampshire, native has three goals and 22 assists in 37 games in his first full season in the SPHL. Last year, he tallied five assists in 11 games after finishing up a college career at Division III Fitchburg State University.
Walsh, 29, had scored three goals and added two assists in 30 games with the Storm this season after scoring three goals and adding 14 assists in 38 games last season.
With one goal and eight assists on special teams, Kramer should add some punch to a power play that ranks tied for eighth in the league at 13.2 percent, which includes an 0-for-6 performance in a pair of losses to Peoria last week.
"What Cody has meant to the organization and community will be missed, but you need to give up something to get something," Pszenyczny said. "Our special teams needed to be addressed, and Ricky should be a valuable addition to the back end."
The Storm also traded defenseman Tucker Ross to Knoxville in exchange for future considerations. Ross had scored one goal and added three assists in 18 games for the Storm after being acquired from Fayetteville.
The Storm also acquired forward Gregg Burmaster from the Huntsville Havoc in exchange for future considerations. Burmaster, 25, has scored three goals and added four assists in 28 games with the Havoc this year.
The Clinton, New York, native has also played two games for the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals this season, not tallying a point. He played four games last year for the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets, again not tallying a point.
Burmaster is in his first full season as a professional after finishing his college career at Division III Utica College, where he scored 30 goals and added 42 assists in 55 games. He also played two seasons at Division I Colorado College, scoring one goal and adding three assists in 32 games.