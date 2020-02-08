Storm's Di Salvo again shuts down Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — For the second night in a row, the Quad City Storm got out-shot by the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

For the second night in a row, Storm goalie Peter Di Salvo made sure it didn't matter.

The Storm got a pair of goals in the second period and held on to beat Pensacola 2-1 on Saturday in SPHL play.

Di Salvo made 42 saves on the night as the fourth-place Ice Flyers got off at least 14 shots in every period and finished with a 43-29 shots on goal advantage.

It was the Ice Flyers (19-8-7) who struck first, as Ryan Marcuz buried a shot off assists from Garrett Milan and Ray Pigozzi with 2:33 left in the first period to give Pensacola a 1-0 lead.

The eighth-place Storm (13-16-6) didn't waste much time after the first intermission before tying the game. Ricky Kramer, acquired in a trade for Cody Walsh on Tuesday, scored his first goal as a member of the Storm just 1:15 into the second period off an assist from Stephen Gaul to even things up at 1-1.

Taylor Pryce then bookended the period by beating Pensacola goalie Jake Kupsky with just eight seconds left before the second intermission off assists from Vincent Beaudry and Tommy Tsicos.