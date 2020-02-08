Storm's Di Salvo again shuts down Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — For the second night in a row, the Quad City Storm got out-shot by the Pensacola Ice Flyers.
For the second night in a row, Storm goalie Peter Di Salvo made sure it didn't matter.
The Storm got a pair of goals in the second period and held on to beat Pensacola 2-1 on Saturday in SPHL play.
Di Salvo made 42 saves on the night as the fourth-place Ice Flyers got off at least 14 shots in every period and finished with a 43-29 shots on goal advantage.
It was the Ice Flyers (19-8-7) who struck first, as Ryan Marcuz buried a shot off assists from Garrett Milan and Ray Pigozzi with 2:33 left in the first period to give Pensacola a 1-0 lead.
The eighth-place Storm (13-16-6) didn't waste much time after the first intermission before tying the game. Ricky Kramer, acquired in a trade for Cody Walsh on Tuesday, scored his first goal as a member of the Storm just 1:15 into the second period off an assist from Stephen Gaul to even things up at 1-1.
Taylor Pryce then bookended the period by beating Pensacola goalie Jake Kupsky with just eight seconds left before the second intermission off assists from Vincent Beaudry and Tommy Tsicos.
It was Pryce's second goal of the weekend series against the Ice Flyers after he scored in Friday's 3-2 Quad City win.
Kupsky made 27 saves for the Ice Flyers.
Neither team had any luck on the power play Saturday as the Storm went 0-3 and the Ice Flyers were 0-4.
The win keeps the Storm atop the race for the final two playoff spots with 32 points, one ahead of Birmingham and three up on ninth-place Roanoke.