Storm routed by Rivermen

Saturday's clash between the Quad-City Storm and the Peoria Rivermen featured 11 penalties, including three majors and a game misconduct.

And then the second period started.

As with so many matchups between the rivals since the Storm joined the SPHL, the penalty box was busy Saturday. And as with every one of them contested in Peoria over that time, the Storm came out on the losing end 6-0.

In total there were 25 penalties in the contest, including five 10-minute misconducts, three of which were on Peoria, and five five-minute majors.

Peoria only outshot Quad-City 26-25, but the Storm couldn't get anything past Rivermen goalie Eric Levine.

Nick Neville's goal past Q-C goalie Peter Di Salvo off assists from Alec Hagaman and Brandon McMartin got the Rivermen on the board first 4:06 into the game.

Peoria's Jordan Carvalho then took advantage of one of Quad-City's six first-period penalties, including two for too many men on the ice, with a power-play goal off assists from Cody Dion and Hagaman 9:28 into the period.