Storm rout Rivermen on New Year's Eve again

The Quad-City Storm sure know how to ring in a new year.

The Storm scored three goals in the second period to spark a 5-2 win over the league-leading Peoria Rivermen, the most goals they've scored against their biggest rivals in the series' brief two-year history.

On New Year's Eve last year, the Storm beat the Rivermen 4-1.

"We want to win the atmosphere in the locker room," said goaltender Peter Di Salvo, who made 33 saves for his second straight New Year's Eve win over Peoria. "Tonight's just one of those big games that we want to be fun. We're going into the new year on a high note and there's so much more to come from us."

Connor Fries was the catalyst on the night, netting the first hat trick in franchise history, his third goal coming at the 13-minute, 9-second mark of the third period to put the Storm up 5-1 at the TaxSlayer Center.

"It feels better to win," Fries said. "I obviously love to score and it feels great to score and help out the team, but it feels better to win and get the two points.

"Hopefully it keeps coming in 2020."