Quad City Storm Media Day at the TaxSlayer Center, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Moline.

2019-20 QUAD-CITY STORM SCHEDULE

October -- 19 at Peoria, 7 p.m.; 25, vs. Huntsville, 7:10 p.m.; 26, vs. Huntsville, 7:10 p.m.

November -- 1, at Birmingham, 7 p.m.; 2, at Birmingham, 7 p.m.; 8, at Evansville, 7 p.m.; 9, vs. Evansville, 7:10 p.m.; 15, at Huntsville, 7 p.m.; 16, at Pensacola, 7 p.m.; 17, at Pensacola, 1 p.m.; 22, vs. Peoria, 7:10 p.m.; 23, at Peoria, 7 p.m.; 29, vs. Evansville, 7:10 p.m.; 30, vs. Evansville, 7:10 p.m.

December -- 7, at Peoria, 7 p.m.; 13, at Macon, 7 p.m.; 14, at Macon, 7 p.m.; 15, at Birmingham, 1 p.m.; 20, vs. Peoria, 7:10 p.m.; 21, at Peoria, 7 p.m.; 27, vs. Evansville, 7:10 p.m.; 28, vs. Evansville, 7:10 p.m.; 31, vs. Peoria, 4 p.m.

January -- 3, at Huntsville, 7 p.m.; 4, at Huntsville, 7 p.m.; 10, vs. Peoria, 7:10 p.m.; 11, vs. Peoria, 7:10 p.m.; 17, at Evansville, 7 p.m.; 18, at Evansville, 7 p.m.; 24, vs. Knoxville, 7:10 p.m.; 25, vs. Knoxville, 7:10 p.m.; 26, vs. Knoxville, 1 p.m.

February -- 1, vs. Peoria, 7:10 p.m.; 7, at Pensacola, 7 p.m.; 8, at Pensacola, 7 p.m.; 9, at Pensacola, 7 p.m.; 14, vs. Fayetteville, 7:10 p.m.; 15, vs. Fayetteville, 7:10 p.m.; 16, vs. Fayetteville, 1 p.m.; 21, vs. Birmingham, 7:10 p.m.; 22, vs. Birmingham, 7:10 p.m.; 28, at Evansville, 7 p.m.; 29, at Evansville, 7 p.m.

March -- 6, vs. Roanoke, 7:10 p.m.; 7, vs. Roanoke, 7:10 p.m.; 8, vs. Roanoke, 1 p.m.; 13, at Knoxville, 7 p.m.; 14, at Knoxville, 7 p.m.; 19, at Roanoke, 7 p.m.; 20, at Roanoke, 7 p.m.; 21, at Roanoke, 7 p.m.; 26, vs. Fayetteville, 27, vs. Fayetteville, 7:10 p.m.; 28, vs. Fayetteville, 7:10 p.m.

April -- 3, at Peoria; 4, vs. Peoria, 7:10 p.m.