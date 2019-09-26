The Quad-City Storm announced they have re-signed goaltender Ryan Mulder to their training camp roster.
Mulder, 26, returns to the Storm after playing in 14 games with the team last year. The Ottawa native went 3-8-2 with a 4.25 goals against average and a .890 save percentage last year.
Mulder also played two games with the Peoria Rivermen, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals against average and a .953 save percentage.
Mulder is the third goaltender signed to the training camp roster, joining Peter Di Salvo and Henry Dill. The Storm open camp on Oct. 9.