The Quad City Storm lost a player and added a preseason game Monday.
The Storm will play a preseason game against the Peoria Rivermen at the Peoria Civic Center Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:15 p.m.
The two teams open the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Peoria, the first of 12 games played between the two fast-forming Interstate 74 rivals.
When the two teams take the ice in the preseason, the Storm will be without forward John Scully, one of their top players from last season. Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny said Scully is essentially retiring from ice hockey to pursue professional interests.
Scully recently started managing a new National Dekhockey Association location in Glencoe, Ill., and Pszenyzcny said he has also lined up a job for the winter.
Scully has played Dekhockey since 2016 and has won two Division I national championships and was a member of the 3 vs. 3 USA World Cup team in 2016 and 2018.
Scully finished last season tied for the team lead with 14 goals and added eight assists to finish with 30 points. He missed just two games last season and was a key contributor to the team's special teams.
"It's a tough loss but we'll deal with it," Pszenyczny said. "Obviously, 14 goals is tough to replace but also his toughness, especially on the penalty kill, will be missed."
The Storm still retain Scully's SPHL rights if he were to return at some point this season.