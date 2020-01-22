Storm look for consistency in second half

"The mental preparation; at the end of the day, it's knowing how to play as a professional," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "You can't just flip a light switch and go out there and play the game, you have to do it every day."

A big culprit for the Storm's place in the standings is a nine-game losing streak that lasted into December. That saw the Storm drop from fourth to their current position of eighth.

With six of those games determined by one goal, the Storm know the hole they're in is one they had a large hand in digging.

"If there's pressure, yeah, but it's on us. We put ourselves in this situation," Pszenyczny said. "Can we easily get out of it? Absolutely, (assistant coach Jake Toporowski) and I talk all the time, we have full confidence in this team. ... I like our team's structure. I think we have three lines that can be deadly at any point and as of late, the game's that we're winning, we're getting it out of everybody."

Since the skid ended, the Storm have played better hockey, 5-3-3 over their last 11 games. There have been other positives in the first half as well.