Storm fall in final minute to Marksmen

Another last-minute goal killed the Quad City Storm.

Just like in their one-goal loss to the Peoria Rivermen a month ago, a goal in the final minute cost the Storm at least a point in a 4-2 loss to the Fayetteville Marksmen Friday at the TaxSlayer Center.

Alec Marsh scored the game-winner, burying his 12th goal of the season from behind the Storm net to break a 2-2 tie with 28 seconds left in the game.

Former Storm captain Don Olivieri iced the game with an empty-net goal with six seconds left to give the Marksmen the first game of a three-game series this weekend.

The goal came about after a pass kicked off the skate of Storm defenseman Mathias Ahman, and with the Storm out of position, Marsh capitalized, sliding the puck past Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo on the far post.

"Just pray the hockey gods are on your side the next game," said Di Salvo, who made 28 saves. "It's an unfortunate bounce, I didn't like it personally on myself, but we've just got to regroup and get ready for (Saturday).

"I didn't see it go off (Ahman's) skate and then I felt it hit the inside of my skate and go in the net. Two bounces, it goes in the net."