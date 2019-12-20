Storm battle back to beat Rivermen

MOLINE — Stephen Gaul is making a habit of coming up big for the Quad City Storm.
After his shootout goal last Sunday snapped a nine-game losing streak, Gaul scored the equalizer Friday as the Storm battled back to beat the league-leading Peoria Rivermen 2-1 at the TaxSlayer Center, where the Stanley Cup was on display.
It's the first win of the season over the Rivermen and snaps a seven-game losing streak in the series dating back to Feb. 9.
"This was huge, stringing wins together is a thing we're trying to get here and I know the confidence from winning helps," Gaul said.
Gaul battled to get to the front of the net for a tap in of a feed from Taylor Pryce at the 6 minute, 8 second mark in the third period. That snapped a shutout sequence of 137:01 for QC against Peoria, dating back to the second period of their game on Nov. 23.
"It's just one of those things where, being down, 20 minutes left going into the third, anything can happen," Gaul said. "Once you get that one, you kind of get them on their heels and anything can go from there."
Joe Sova followed that up with a blast from the top of the face-off circle that beat Peoria goaltender Dillon Kelley for a power-play goal 9:37, Sova’s first goal with the Storm.
The Storm hung on for the win, which included 68 seconds of 6-on-5 hockey after the Rivermen pulled Kelley for an extra attacker.
"Peoria's a great team, we emulate them as best we can, they're a team that's at the top of the standings every year," Sova said. "It's a mirror game. We know what they're doing, they know what we're doing and it's a game of chess out there."
The Storm had a great chance to seize control of momentum right from the start. Peoria’s Skyler Smutek was hit with a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty for spearing, giving the Storm an extended power play opportunity 57 seconds into the game.
Though the Storm had plenty of possession during that five-minute advantage, they didn’t do much to test Kelley, making his first start of the season for the Rivermen after being signed from the Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Hockey League.
"You've got to make teams pay if they're going to be dumb," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said.
Conversely, the Rivermen made quick work of their opportunity. A too many men penalty gave Peoria a power play and 18 seconds into the man advantage, Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman fired a wrist shot past Storm goaltender Ryan Mulder to put Peoria up 1-0 at 9:40 in the game.
Mulder shut down the Rivermen the rest of the game, making 35 saves, including on a pair of Peoria breakaways.
"That's on me," Sova said of the goal. "I'm a guy that eats pucks religiously and I just missed it. One of those that got by me and it was a good shot and found the pipe and in. I feel bad for (Mulder) because after that he was lights out. He was the reason why we were in that game, that late and able to sneak one out, steal it, whatever you want to call it."
Neither team scored in the second period, which was marked by an altercation between Quad City’s Ryan Devine and Peoria’s Cody Dion at the end of the frame. Devine was given a double minor and Dion was hit with just one.
However, that seemed to light a fire under the Storm, who capitalized in the third period.
"We had a good talk in between periods. There wasn't yelling, it was just, if you want to repay the man that's in the net, might as well do it now," Pszenyzcny said. "He stopped two breakaways, has been playing pretty solid right now. ... The boys found a way to win tonight."