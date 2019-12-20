Storm battle back to beat Rivermen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Peoria's a great team, we emulate them as best we can, they're a team that's at the top of the standings every year," Sova said. "It's a mirror game. We know what they're doing, they know what we're doing and it's a game of chess out there."

The Storm had a great chance to seize control of momentum right from the start. Peoria’s Skyler Smutek was hit with a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty for spearing, giving the Storm an extended power play opportunity 57 seconds into the game.

Though the Storm had plenty of possession during that five-minute advantage, they didn’t do much to test Kelley, making his first start of the season for the Rivermen after being signed from the Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Hockey League.

"You've got to make teams pay if they're going to be dumb," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said.

Conversely, the Rivermen made quick work of their opportunity. A too many men penalty gave Peoria a power play and 18 seconds into the man advantage, Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman fired a wrist shot past Storm goaltender Ryan Mulder to put Peoria up 1-0 at 9:40 in the game.

Mulder shut down the Rivermen the rest of the game, making 35 saves, including on a pair of Peoria breakaways.