Sova, Di Salvo lead Storm to weekend split in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Joe Sova assisted on three goals and Peter Di Salvo stopped 30 shots in goal to help the Quad City Storm record a 4-0 win over Evansville on Saturday night at the Ford Center.

A night after scoring three third-period goals in a 7-4 defeat to Evansville, the Storm seized control of this Southern Professional Hockey League tilt with two goals in the opening period.

Tommy Tsicos scored in the ninth minute off an assist from Vincent Beaudry and Sova. Then in the final minute of the opening stanza, Stephan Gaul and Sova connected with Connor Fries for the second goal. It was Fries' ninth goal of the season.

Beaudry added an unassisted goal in the second period while Dean Yakura scored a power-play goal in the third period for the Storm (9-13-6) in the 13th minute.

Di Salvo recorded his second shutout of the season. He stopped 14 shots in the middle period as Evansville was 0-for-5 on the power play.

Sova was named the top star of the game, followed by Di Salvo and Beaudry.

QC, which finished with a 33-30 advantage in shots, is seventh in the SPHL standings with 24 points. The Storm return to action Friday night at the TaxSlayer Center against Knoxville at 7:10 p.m.

