QC Storm rallies in third, but falls short to Thunderbolts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — After falling behind by four goals after two periods, the Quad City Storm were going to need a frantic rally to get any points from their Friday road matchup with the Evansville Thunderbolts.

They nearly got it.

The Storm scored three third-period goals to rally to within one goal with eight minutes left, but couldn't quite climb out of the deep hole they had dug in a 7-4 loss.

The Storm got on the board quickly, as they took advantage of a slashing penalty on Evansville's Seth Swenson just 25 seconds into the game. Taylor Pryce buried the power play goal past Thunderbolt goalie Brian Billett off assists from Joe Sova and Mathias Ahman at the 1:52 mark of the first.

From then on, the next two periods were all Evansville.

Noah Corson tallied a hat trick and Matthew Barnaby and Derek Sutliffe each got single goals as the Thunderbolts scored three goals in the first period and two more in the second to take a 5-1 lead.

Corson's third goal chased Quad City goalie Ryan Mulder, who gave up four goals on 11 shots. Peter Di Salvo finished off the game, stopping 13 of the 14 shots he faced.