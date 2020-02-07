Nimanis, Di Salvo lead Storm to win

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Kristaps Nimanis scored just his second goal of the season in the third period to put the Storm up by two and Quad City held on to top Pensacola 3-2 on Friday.
The Storm defenseman scored off an assist from Dakota Klecha with 14:35 left in the game to put Quad City up 3-1.
Pensacola answered with a goal from Patrick Megannety with 10:31 left, but couldn't get the equalizer past QC goalie Peter Di Salvo.
Di Salvo was plenty busy Friday as he stopped 46 of 48 Ice Flyer shots.
Pensacola (19-7-7) out-shot Quad City (12-16-6) 48-28.
With Birmingham and Roanoke each losing on Friday, QC moved into seventh place in the 10-team SPHL.
Penalties led to both of the goals in the first period.
Quad City's Vincent Beaudry was whistled for a hooking penalty with 7:11 left in the first period, leading to a power play goal from Pensacola's Meirs Moore to put the Ice Flyers up 1-0 at the 6:48 mark of the period.
A little more than three minutes later Pensacola's Tommaso Bucci was hit with a cross checking penalty. Quad City's Taylor Pryce tallied his 13th goal of the season on the Storm's first shot of the ensuing power play, tying the score at 1.
The Storm took a 2-1 lead on Jon Buttitta's third goal of the season, as Buttitta beat Ice Flyer goalie Chase Perry off an assist from Ryan Devine, at the 13:26 mark of the second period.
Perry finished with 25 saves for Pensacola.