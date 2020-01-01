'I don't know how to quit': Journeyman Sova at home with Storm (copy)

Pszenyczny thinks the discrepancy in experience between defensive partners might be the biggest in the league, but Sova is enjoying playing with someone six years younger and nearly 400 games greener.

"Matty and I are just having fun," he said. "I get older, they all stay the same age in the locker room. Every year, they’re typically 24, 25, 26, that’s the core group of most minor league hockey. I keep getting older, so they keep me young, whereas I just keep them going and they keep me going."

While Sova doesn't see an end in sight, there are some milestones he definitely wants to reach before he even thinks about hanging it up.

He needs a five-game call-up to have played a combined 300 games in the AHL and ECHL, the top two tiers of minor league hockey. Just three games in the ECHL would give him 300 career games at the AA level.

Then there's the big goal, reaching 500 career games played professionally. He sits at 418, which means, if he stays healthy, he could pass the 500-mark near the end of next season.

He also want to win another title, the one he won his rookie year still driving him now.

After that, who knows?