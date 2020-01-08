Hard work paying off for Storm's Fries

Fries signed with the Storm on Nov. 11, and though his production was minimal, with just two assists in his first 10 games, head coach Dave Pszenczyny saw plenty of positives from the rookie, particularly on the defensive end.

"I told him, the harder you play there, the easier you're out of your zone and the more time you're going to spend in your offensive zone," Pszenyczny said. "He's bought in since he's been here and now he's finally getting rewarded. To look at how his year started, I don't know if many guys would have the patience or the mental capacity as him. ... That just talks about his character, so for him to battle through all that and not let it affect him is great."

The defensive end is what Fries prides most about his game and has been his strong suit even before the points started coming. He leads all rookies with a plus-15 rating, a mark that is tied for fourth among all players in the league. Just four times in 18 games this year has Fries had a minus rating.

To him, that speaks more than the seven goals and six assists he now has in 20 games this season.