Hagaman's late goal sinks Storm

The Storm answered back as a shot from Stephen Gaul ricocheted off Levine and then bounced off the skate of a crashing Joe Sova at 13:22.

Levine argued the puck was kicked in, but after a brief conversation, the officials had the goal stand.

"I was stopping in front of the net, that's what you do," Sova said. "If you stop in front of the net, good things happen when you go to the net. It went off the foot but there was no kicking motion. (Levine) said I got lucky but I'd rather be lucky than good."

The Storm have to put this one behind them, with a rematch against the Rivermen Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center. Junior Harris played sparingly with an upper body injury and the Storm are working to get healthy with Dakota Klecha and Sean Kacerosky both still on injured reserve.

"It's one of those things where you've got to put it behind you and focus on tomorrow," Pszenyczny said. "It sucks to drop two points but at the end of the day, we weren't getting any calls, the majority of our team right now is banged up and going through flu so that's why the energy's not there right now."

