Hill United wins World Championship

ELDRIDGE — Thanks to a three-run seventh inning, the Hill United Chiefs are World Champions.
Hill United, which lost to the New York Gremlins in the semifinals of the winner's bracket on Wednesday, came back through the consolation bracket and beat the Gremlins 7-4 Saturday night in the championship game of the International Softball Congress' World Tournament at Sheridan Meadows Sports Complex.
Hill United's Jason Hill launched a three-run double in the seventh inning for the go-ahead runs. It was the fifth World Championship for Hill United, joining the 2013, '14, '15 and '17 squads.
Devon McCullough earned the victory in the circle for Hill United. The pitcher lasted 3.1 innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out six. Patrick Burns threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Josh Pettett took the loss for New York Gremlins. The hurler surrendered four runs on six hits over four innings, striking out five and walking one.