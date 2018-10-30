KEWANEE — As freshmen, the senior members of the Wethersfield volleyball team got to achieve a career pinnacle at the outset of their varsity careers.
Since contributing to the Lady Geese’s 2015 squad that won the program’s first sectional championship and went on to score a third-place finish at the state volleyball tournament in Normal, the goal has been to reach those lofty heights at least one more time.
This evening, Wethersfield (36-1) has another chance to take one step closer to Redbird Arena. The Geese take a 30-match winning streak into their 6 p.m. Peoria Heights Sectional against Hartsburg-Emden (33-4) looking for their third sectional title in four seasons.
Since the bronze-medal season of ‘15, Wethersfield has been upended by Sciota West Prairie the last two seasons, falling in the super-sectional round two years ago and last fall in the sectional semifinals.
“We definitely have some goals,” said Wethersfield coach Tonya Vincent, who sports a 351-117-6 record in her 13 seasons at the helm, good for a .750 winning percentage. “But, at this point other teams have similar goals.
“It comes down to who executes, who plays hard and doesn’t give up on any balls, and who plays good, scrappy defense. Every team has its goals. We’re going to try to come out and play our hardest, and control the tone and pace of the match.”
Although equipped with a high-octane offense led by senior outside hitter Brittney Litton’s 543 kills, with fellow senior outside blocker Mackenzie Lindstrom adding 229 kills and senior setter Tess Anderson 743 assists, staying strong on defense is the key for the Lady Geese.
“We’ll go in, and yes, they’ll get kills on us, but we can’t dwell on it. Our defense has been very good,” said Vincent, who has gotten 332 digs from Litton, with senior right-side hitter Taylor Lay adding 261.
Unlike last year, when it went through the regular season without tasting defeat, Wethersfield got an early blemish on its record when it fell to Class 2A regional winner Orion in late August.
Since then, it has been full steam ahead for the Geese, who now look for one more win to take one more step closer to realizing their goals.
“After the loss to Orion, I liked the way our girls responded,” Vincent said. “They didn’t like that feeling, and since then, we’ve played hard all year. I like the faces we put on when we take the court — it’s a face of not having any fear.”
