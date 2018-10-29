PEORIA HEIGHTS — Just a few miles away from each other, the Annawan Bravettes and Wethersfield Flying Geese made the trek to Peoria on Monday for the Class 1A Peoria Heights Sectional semifinals. Wethersfield will be the only ones coming back on Wednesday.
The Flying Geese overcame a slow start to defeat Lewistown 25-23, 25-13 and Annawan lost to a power-packed Hartsburg-Emdon squad 25-9, 25-14. Wethersfield (36-1) will battle H-E (33-4) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a spot in the Lexington Super-Sectional on Friday.
“Hartsburg-Emden is big and they can swing,” Wethersfield coach Tonya Vincent said. “We are going to have to be at our best and slow them down some way.”
Lindstrom keys Geese: While the usual suspects had huge games for Wethersfield, it was Mackenzie Lindstrom who saved the day with a huge close-out of Set 1 and a nine-point service run to open up Set 2.
She had four kills when Wethersfield turned a 21-20 deficit into a 24-23 lead, then capped the set off with a service ace.
“Mackenzie is not the biggest player but she is so strong,” Vincent said. “She takes a huge swing at the ball and when she gets a kill she makes sure everyone knows it. She is a momentum player and we feed off her energy.”
Lindstrom admits she likes to scream and yell when she scores, but she knows it helps the rest of the team.
“After I get a kill it sets up the momentum for me to get another,” she said. “It gets me going and I do get loud when I get a kill. I just knew we needed go finish it off in that first (set).
“Then, on that run with my serve, we were just doing everything right in that second (set). We were feeling really confident and the passes were great and the kills were there.”
Vincent was a little worried early in the first set when Lewistown grabbed a 10-6 lead and would seemingly not let the lead go.
“It was nerves,” she said. “Lewistown is a quality team and we just had to settle our nerves. We were not passing well and it was not giving our setter any chances to get sets. I was really proud of our second set.”
When the Geese got it going, they did so with the work of the dynamic duo of Brittney Litton and Tess Anderson at the net. Anderson had 29 assists and many of those were perfect passes to Litton, who finished with a whopping 20 kills.
“When I’m serving or on defense I am right behind Brit,” Lindstrom said. “It is so much fun to watch her and Tess work.”
Stars come out against Annawan: H-E has been a state-ranked team all season and it showed why behind Anna Hayes and Grace Beekman.
That duo dominated at the net, combining for 25 kills and eight blocks in a cruise past the Bravettes.
“It was not our best performance, but they are great,” Annawan co-coach Gina Peterson said. “That is absolutely an intimidating team to play against. We wanted to take them out of their systems but it just wasn’t going to happen.”
Hayes had four of her 13 kills and three aces in the first game while Beekman had seven kills and a pair of aces.
“We are very blessed to have two players as good as they are,” H-E coach Jennifer Hayes said. “The thing is, they do it all. They can pass (Beekman added 17 assists), serve and they can dig the ball. The best part of the night was we came in and got it done playing well and getting it over quickly.
“We were a little nervous in the regional but we looked calm in this one. We haven’t seen Wethersfield play before (Monday), we will have to see how that one comes out. I know they are good.”
Peterson left hoping her team took in the play of their opponent.
“We have five starters coming back next season,” she said, “and we want to use this as momentum to come back next year knowing what it takes to be a winner. That was some really good volleyball for them to look up to.”