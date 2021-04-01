alert top story THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week Apr 1, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Orion senior Ali Seys is this week's Area Pacesetter for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus. Seys has scored eight goals in five matches this season - the most in the Illinois Quad-Cities. Paul Colletti Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week: Quincy's Brady Hopson, left, tags out Alleman's Dan Cutkomp at third base during the first game of a Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader on Saturday at Quincy. The Pioneers swept Quincy, 3-1, 20-3. Phil Carlson/Quincy Herald-Whig Jade Swinehart, Alleman volleyball softball Jacob Sharp, baseball all-star John Greenwood During a steady downpour at the Alleman Athletic Complex Thursday evening, April 7th, Geneseo's Keatyn DeGrave moves the ball around Alleman's Carolyn Maynard (2) and Taylor Johnson during the first half of play. Geneseo took the win 10-0. John Greenwood Mitchell Keppy, Riverdale football United Township junior sprinter Jordan Atwater is this week's Metro Pacesetter for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus. Atwater won the 100- and 200-meter races at the Shipley Invitational and ran on the Panthers' title-winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays. John Greenwood United Township's Payton Geeting slides safely into home as Moline's Hayley Marlier looks to throw out another Panther runner at second base in Moline on Tuesday afternoon, April 5, 2011. Geeting's run was one of two for United Township, but Moline took the win 9-2. Moline senior thrower Adam Rasche is looking for big things this season. Rasche is the two-time reigning Western Big 6 Conference champion in the shot put and discus. John Greenwood Rock Island junior midfielder Katie Helmers makes a touch on the ball during Saturday's Western Big 6 Conference match against Quincy at Flinn Stadium. The Rocks fell, 3-0. Quincy Herald-Whig Alleman's Hannah Murray lets go with the shot put at the Shipley Invitational track meet Saturday, April 2, 2011. Gary Krambeck Chasson Randle Stephanie Makosky Ridgewood guard Ella Teel, left, looks for an opening against Annawan in a game this past season. Teel, who helped the Spartans finish third in Illinois Class 1A in 2010, is among the bumper crop of five small-school All-Staters suiting up tonight in the 12th annual Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star Basketball Showcase. Augustana College's Carver P.E. Center again is hosting the final hurrah for local high school hoopsters. Stephanie Makosky Geneseo High School senior soccer player Keatyn DeGrave is this week's Metro Pacesetter. DeGrave scored the game-winning goal in the Maple Leafs' 2-1 win at Peoria Notre Dame. Stephanie Makosky Rock Island senior guard Chasson Randle tied Aurora East senior Ryan Boatright Tuesday night as co-Illinois Mr. Basketball. Randle is the all-time leading scorer and rebounder in school history and his 2,159 career points are the second most in Western Big 6 Conference history. The tie was a first for the 31-year history of the award, with both players receiving 257 points in statewide voting by coaches and media. Gary Krambeck United Township forward Abby VanDeventer, left, battles for a 50-50 ball with Quincy defender Abbie Foster, right, during a Western Big 6 Conference game last May at the Panther Pitch. VanDeventer won the Big 6 scoring title last year, but Foster and the Blue Devils won the league. Gary Krambeck Riverdale senior Taylor Smith earns Pacesetter honors from The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus for her performance during a season-opening stretch of games in Florida where she split a no-hitter with teammate Rachel Wirt and threw a one-hitter in a 3-1 win over Palmetto Ridge. Paul Colletti Rock Island's Royce Muskeyvalley (1) attempts to get around Davenport North's Virshaun Grant (3) during the first half Monday March 28, 2011 at the 2011 Iowa-Illinois boys high school All-Star game. Gary Krambeck Moline freshman Andrew Gerdes in the 100 yard butterfly at the IHSA boys' sectional swim meet at UTHS pool on Feb. 19, 2011. The Maroons will lose 12 swimmers next season. Gary Krambeck Rock Island's Chasson Randle shoots the ball against Centralia High School during the 2011 IHSA Class 3A state title game at the Carver Arena in Peoria Saturday, March 19, 2011. Rock Island won 50-40. Stephanie Makosky United Township senior jumper Jacob DeJaegher is a two-time state medalist and the reigning Western Big 6 Conference champion in the high jump. DeJaegher is one of four Panthers returning this season with at least one state medal. John Greenwood At the beginning of the 2010/11 basketball season Rock Island teammates Cameron Ruiz and Greg Henderson stepped in to the studio to record "Game Time," their inspirational song about winning the state championship. Five months later the Rocks won the Class 3A title. 