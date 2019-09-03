MOLINE — First-year Rock Island soccer coach Rudy Almanza preaches “play hard, have fun” to his players.
Both of those pillars were on display in the Rocks' 8-1 win over the Pioneers at the Alleman Athletic Complex Tuesday evening as senior Osvaldo Perez notched his first varsity hat-trick in the win.
Rocky showed the kind of firepower it can possess offensively, fueled by team chemistry and a constant sense of enjoyment while playing.
The Rocks (2-0) also earned their first Western Big 6 Conference win under Almanza, who used the opportunity to play deep into his bench after jumping to a 5-0 halftime lead.
“A lot of positives for us,” Almanza said. “The plan was to just stay focused, be relaxed, no pressure. Just take one game at a time and connect well with passing and communication.”
Nsengiyumva Landry opened the scoring in the sixth minute, finding the net on an Isaac Almanza assist.
Perez made it 3-0 as he fired a blast on a free kick from midfield that took a Rocky bounce and over the keeper's head on his second goal of the night.
“Great team play throughout the whole entire game,” said Perez, who posted a hat trick. “We worked really hard in the summer, and it showed today.”
Perez said his coach took an already cohesive group and made the chemistry about “10 times better” through discipline.
“Chemistry is everything,” he said. “Having fun and a lot of energy.”
Adding Rocky goals were the younger Almanza, Libio Vargas, Jordan Rice, and the final tally from Ben Samuelson, RI’s keeper. Samuelson subbed out not long after halftime for Michael Machuca. Alleman (0-2, 0-2 Big 6) recorded its only goal from a penalty kick in the 48th minute. RI out-shot Alleman 25-7.
“We got whipped tonight,” Alleman coach Carey Sodawasser said. “Rocky was really disciplined tonight. They looked good.”
Alleman, which didn’t field its JV team, only has 23 players on its roster, 16 of them underclassmen with nine freshmen. So fatigue did play a factor according to Sodawasser.
Rock Island had over 70 players the first day of practice.
“I thought we did some nice things when we started possessing the ball,” Sodawasser said, “but when we started playing 30-yard balls hoping we were going to run underneath them, that was when we got in trouble and got countered on regularly.”
Almanza said nearly all his players, many of which play multiple positions, had at least 20 minutes.
Samuelson, whose imposing size made him stand out among the other players, promptly found the net off a corner kick when he entered the game to play offense for Rocky in the 64th minute.
“His whole mission every game is to get a few goals up and hopefully he can dress into a uniform,” Almanza said of the energetic senior with good vision. “He told me right before he went out, coach, I'm getting a goal. And, what, five-10 seconds later he gets one.”
The coach thought his team’s chemistry should only get better.
“Their chemistry is definitely surfacing more and more as we continue to practice and in games,” Almanza said. “Play hard and have fun. That's the most important thing. I think if you are doing both, either way, you are going to max out your competitive side.”