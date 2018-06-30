ROCK ISLAND — In 2011, Rock Island football coach Vic Boblett and athletic director Bob Swanson thought they had a plan in place to install a huge new scoreboard with a video board at Public Schools Stadium.
Things then fell apart with hopes of replacing a scoreboard that dated back to 1987 and was beginning to become a laughingstock at one of the state’s greatest prep football venues.
The sound system was a joke, too, with more words inaudible than ones anyone could hear at games or the annual band concert. During recent seasons, the clock would not stop when it was supposed to, either.
At last, thanks to a couple of hard-working Rock Islanders, the Rocks will open the 2018 football season with a brand-new, state-of-the-art scoreboard and videoboard on the hill at the south end of Almquist Field.
The new board project came back into play a few years ago when Justin Roessler, a Rock Island graduate and father of recently graduated Rocky football player Nickolas Roessler, realized when enough was enough. While watching a RI game at Moline, Roessler noticed a really crisp sound system at Browning Field. Then, he glanced toward the west end zone and saw a brand new scoreboard.
‘The first thing I did was call Vic and asked him about what happened in 2012,” Roessler said.
“He told me that the (school) board turned it down because the school was in a situation where they were letting teachers go and it wouldn’t be a good look to be putting up a new scoreboard.”
Pryce Boeye had joined in the push for the scoreboard in 2012 and was disappointed when the project ended with nothing to show for it.
“I remembered my dad working with a community group to get lights in the stadium back in the 1970s,” Boeye said. “The lights got so bad, they actually had to play afternoon games, and then the group got it done. I had that feeling I wanted to do something for our stadium.”
Boeye and Roessler began to brainstorm a couple of years ago and decided it was time to stop sitting idle and make another run at the scoreboard project. This time, however, the plan would become a public/private partnership.
Having Boeye on board was a huge help. As president and CEO of Hungry Hobo, Boeye not only had the ability to become a partner in the plan to sell the project, but he is also well-placed in the business community.
The plan was to offer four gold sponsors with a seven-year payment plan, and eight red sponsors paid over seven years. In all, that will bring in approximately $350,000 for the $286,888 scoreboards.
The excess will be used to add to the project down the line with cameras to do game replays as well as other additions.
“My biggest question at the start was, ‘Is there enough marketing money in this community to do this project,”’ Boeye said. “Once we started to move ahead, we put together a list of businesses who were reputable and involved with the school district.
“I was pleased and surprised with the commitment we got. I saw people who saw this as a good thing and wanted to be involved in it. As we have gone along, we have seen a lot of advertisers who recognized what this could be.”
Boeye and Roessler have sold out the scoreboard, with all 12 spots with signed contracts.
It wasn’t always that way.
Roessler felt some push-back and heard a lot of people tell him it was an impossible venture. He admits there were days when he didn’t think the job could be done. Still, he and Boeye plowed ahead and picked up some huge help.
Rock Island-Milan School District 41 chief financial officer Bob Beckwith got on board and pushed to have the school district pay for a new sound system in the stadium because he believed in the project.
Then, Michelle Lillis was hired as athletic director last summer and gave Roessler and Boeye a big booster of the project.
“Having Pryce on board was huge for me,” Roessler said. “Then, Bob and Michelle really pushed us over the top.”
Said Boeye, “Michelle understood how important this was. She knew from a standpoint of it being beneficial for football, soccer, track and for community things such as movie nights. We know this is a marketing tool for the district.”
Roessler said work at Correct Digital Displays has started with the building of the scoreboard. After that, work will begin at the high school with rewiring and steel work. The plan is to have the board ready for the season opener on Aug. 24 against St. Charles North, with hopes of being ready for the Red/Gold game the week before.
The project also includes baseball and softball scoreboards, which will be installed in time for the spring seasons.
For now, Roessler and Boeye can sit back and smile as they wait to see the end of what has been a thrilling process.