Big 6 kickoff banquet set

The 2023 Western Big 6 Conference Football Coaches Kickoff banquet will be hosted by the Rock Island-Milan Booster Club on Wednesday evening at the Quad Cities Botanical Center in Rock Island.

Head coaches Jeff Schmulbach (Alleman), Derrek Blackwell (Galesburg), Larry Johnsen (Geneseo), Mike Morrissey (Moline), Rick Little (Quincy), Jonathan Schlemmer (Sterling), Fritz Dieudonne (Rock Island) and Nick Welch (United Township) are the featured speakers.

The festivities begin with social time at 6 p.m. A buffet dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. to be followed by the program, which will be emceed by WQAD-TV sports director Matt Randazzo.

The event is limited to 225 people. Tickets, which are $15 each, are available through any of the head coaches or athletic directors at any of the Big 6 schools. Any tickets not sold in advance will be available at the door.