Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:
Subscribe today for unlimited access
SAVE NOW Try 1 month for 99¢ ✓ Unlimited access to E-Edition ✓ Unlimited access to the qconline.com website ✓ No more surveys blocking articles
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 309-764-4344 to upgrade your subscription.
Partly cloudy. High 59F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 31, 2018 @ 1:54 pm
Class 2A volleyball Sectionals Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at Riverdale.
Orion's Sarah Jacobsen returns a volley to Lena-Winslow during the second game of the Class 2A volleyball Sectionals Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at Riverdale.
Orion's Sarah Jacobsen dives to the floor as she misses a spiked ball during the second game against Lena-Winslow in the Class 2A volleyball sectional Monday at Riverdale.
Orion's Jenna Woolley tries to stop a spiked ball during the second game against Lena-Winslow in the Class 2A volleyball sectional Monday at Riverdale.
Orion's Emiliah Morrison watches the ball bounce off the net during the first game against Lena-Winslow in the Class 2A volleyball sectional Monday at Riverdale.
Orions' Jenna Woolley misses a return shot during the second game against Lena-Winslow in the Class 2A volleyball Sectionals Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at Riverdale.
Moline vs Glenbrook North football playoff Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Browning Field.
Moline's Xavier Scritchfield tries to pull away from the grip of Glenbrook North's Lucas Henry during the first half of their playoff game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Browning Field.
Moline's Javon Foy is chased by Glenbrook North's Michael Ciss (99) Cam Casey and Aidan Casey during the first half Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Browning Field.
Glenbrook North's Drake Marquez is tackled by Moline's Brady Stombaugh during the first half Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Browning Field.
Moline's Javon Foy breaks the grip of Glenbrook North's Kyle Williams during the second half of their playoff game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Browning Field.
Glenbrook North's Alex Borczyk is chased down by Moline's Devontae Taylor during the first half of their playoff Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Browning Field.
Glenbrook North's Alex Borczyk is chased down by Moline's Chandler Dillworth (42) Zack Wallace and A J Suits during the first half of their playoff Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Browning Field.
Moline's Harrison Bey-Buie is tackled by Glenbrook North's Ben Foster during the first quarter Saturday at Browning Field.
Moline's Aboubacar Barry pulls away from being tackled by Glenbrook North's Owen Sybert during a big yardage play in the second quarter at Browning Field.
Orion faces Fieldcrest during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Seth West (10) is tackled by Fieldcrest's Teo Zamora (22) during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Seth West (10) jumps over Fieldcrest's defenders during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Jeffery Holbrook (12) catches the game winning touchdown against Fieldcrest during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's sideline reacts after Orion's Jeffery Holbrook (12) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Fieldcrest during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Austin Mack (57) runs through the banner during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Fieldcrest's Keegan Robbins (1) tackles Orion's Jeffery Holbrook (12) during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Christian Williams (7) tackles Fieldcrest's Jaxon Cusac-McKay (23) during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Dawson Schulenberg (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Fieldcrest during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Cade Jackson (50) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Fieldcrest during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Jeffery Holbrook (12) tackles a Fieldcrest opponent during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Chad Banfield (31) tackles Fieldcrest's Kenton Castrejon (48) during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Seth West (10) gets through Fieldcrest's defenders during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Seth West (10) runs the ball against Fieldcrest during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Coby Schultz (40) is tackled by Fieldcrest's Andrew Mason (12) during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion cheerleaders cheer on the Chargers during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Dawson Schulenberg (2) is tackled by Fieldcrest's Cam Milashoski (79) during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Seth West (10) gets past Fieldcrest's Michael Morse (25) during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Dawson Schulenberg (2) runs the ball against Fieldcrest during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Dawson Schulenberg (2) is tackled by Fieldcrest's Michael Morse (25) during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Cheerleaders watch as Fieldcrest takes the lead over Orion in the fourth quarter during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Dawson Schulenberg (2) watches as Fieldcrest scores a touchdown against the Chargers during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Chad Banfield (31) gets the crowd fired up during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Ryan Fowler (27) out runs Fieldcrest's Jaxon Cusac-McKay (23) during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Skyler Stropes (5) is tackled by a pair of Fieldcrest defenders during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Chad Banfield (31) and Coby Schultz (40) celebrate after beating Fieldcrest during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's sideline celebrates after beating Fieldcrest during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Orion's Logan Lee, right, tackles Kobe Lieving (42) after the Chargers beat Fieldcrest during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
ReAnn Holbrook hugs her son Orion's Jeffery Holbrook (12) after the Chargers beat Field Crest during the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Charger Field in Orion.
Class 4A Regional volleyball Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 at United Township.
Moline's Maddie Peterson dives after the ball as Bella Mitchell and Kayla Veto look on during the second game against Normal Community West in the Class 4A Regional final volleyball Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 at United Township.
Moline's Ella Ramsay spikes the ball past Normal Community West Megan Marshall in game two of their Class 4A Regional final Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 at United Township.
Moline's Becca Ehlers dives for the ball during the first game against Normal Community West in the Class 4A Regional volleyball Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 at United Township.
Moline's Ella Ramsay spikes the ball past Normal West's Megan Marshall in game two of their Class 4A Regional final on Thursday at United Township.
Moline's Maddie Peterson tries to reach the ball as she dives to the floor in game two against Normal West in the Class 4A Regional final on Thursday at United Township.
Moline's Madison Thatcher dives for the ball in game two against Normal West in the Class 4A Regional final on Thursday at United Township.
Moline's Becca Ehlers dives for the ball during the first game against Normal West in the Class 4A Regional volleyball on Thursday at United Township.
Class 2A Regional Volleyball Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 at Orion High School.
Orion's Ashley Awbrey and Jenna Wooley go after the ball during the first game of their Class 2A Regional Volleyball against Alleman Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 at Orion High School.
Orion's Sarah Jacobsen returns a spike ball over the net to Alleman during the first game of their Class 2A Regional Volleyball Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 at Orion High School.
Riverdale's Shae Hanrahan spikes the ball over the net past Rockridge's Keely Parker and Mattie Henry during the first game of their Class 2A Regional Volleyball Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 at Orion High School.
Rockridge's Taylor Zeck and Keely Parker dive to the floor to return a shot back to Riverdale during their first game in Class 2A regional volleyball on Tuesday at Orion.
Orion's Lily Parsons spikes the ball past Alleman's Kiah O'Neal during the first game of thier Class 2A Regional volleyball game on Tuesday.
Alleman faces Sherrard during the Class 2A Orion Volleyball Regional Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Orion High School.
Alleman Pioneers warm up before facing Sherrard during the Class 2A Orion Volleyball Regional Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Orion High School.
Alleman celebrates a point against Sherrard during the Class 2A Orion Volleyball Regional Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Orion High School.
Alleman's Sydney Elliot (9) attempts to block a kill from Sherrard during the Class 2A Orion Volleyball Regional Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Orion High School.
Alleman's Kiah O’Neal (3) attempts to block a kill by Sherrard during the Class 2A Orion Volleyball Regional Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Orion High School.
Alleman's Kiah O’Neal (3) spikes past Sherrard during the Class 2A Orion Volleyball Regional Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Orion High School.
Sherrard's Taylor Williams (9) sets the ball against Alleman during the Class 2A Orion Volleyball Regional Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Orion High School.
Sherrard's Emma Hofmann (1) serves against Alleman during the Class 2A Orion Volleyball Regional Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Orion High School.
Alleman's Lily Steffen (15) bumps the ball against Sherrard during the Class 2A Orion Volleyball Regional Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Orion High School.
Sherrard celebrates winning the first set against Alleman during the Class 2A Orion Volleyball Regional Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Orion High School.
To recognize those with military service – active, retired, living or deceased, The Dispatch • Argus will publish a special photo feature on November 10
Predict the most wins by Friday at midnight and walk away $100 richer! A new bracket will be posted each Tuesday during football season. Every Tuesday a winner will be announced after the games in the Ness Guess column.