LENA-WINSLOW 25-25, ORION 17-17
PORT BYRON — The Orion Chargers volleyball season came to a disappointing end on Monday evening at the Riverdale Class 2A sectional.
The Chargers fell to an extremely tough team from Lena-Winslow in straight sets, 25-17 and 25-17.
Lena-Winslow plays Galena on Wednesday at 6:30 for the Riverdale Sectional championship. Galena defeated Forreston in the first match of the evening in straight sets, 29-17, and 25-21.
Three Rivers West Division champ Orion’s season ends at 33-5.
“Before the match, we focused on many of the basics that have led to our success this season, working hard on the floor to dig and create good positioning for our hitters, and playing as mistake-free as possible,” said Orion coach Jack Wheeler.
“Unfortunately, late in the first set, once we got behind, we were not able to move the ball well and play enough defense against the big hitters of Lena Winslow.”
Early in the first set, the Panthers of Lena-Winslow ran out to an early lead on the power of junior Jaden Julius and senior Ana Zinke.
After Wheeler called a timeout, the Chargers forced their way back into the set on kills by juniors Sara Jacobson and Mackenzie Grafton, and impressive digs on the floor by junior Jenna Wooley.
With Orion within one point at 15-16, the power game of Lena-Winslow was able to take over the set and pull away to win 25-17.
“We knew Lena-Winslow would be tough, with 32 wins and a regional championship coming into the match, and their ability to get up and consistently pull off defensive blocks at the net for strategic points was exceptional,” said Wheeler.
The second set started with Orion running out to an early 5-1 lead, but the Panthers’ work at the net quickly pulled them even with the Chargers, and a six-point run behind the strong serving of junior Paige Sowle-Diffenderfer propelled Lena-Winslow to an 18-12 lead.
Once again, Wheeler called timeout to re-focus his Chargers, and Grafton and Jacobson were able to get the Orion fans on their feet behind big-time kills at the net, and the Chargers moved closer at 21-17, forcing a timeout by Lena-Winslow coach Sue Amendt.
Mistakes by Orion, and great defense by the Panthers gave Lena-Winslow a match point, and Julius blocked an attempted kill by the Charger’s Grafton to seal the win. The second set’s final score matched the first set tally: Lena-Winslow 25, Orion 17.
“We definitely did not play up to our potential and simply did not get the ball positioning we needed to win,” said Wheeler.
“But Lena-Winslow was very strong, anticipated well, and played great defense, but I’m proud of our team, anytime you can achieve over 30 wins, and capture both conference and regional championships, that is a successful season.”
Orion was led by Jacobson with 7 kills, 8 digs and 2 blocks, Grafton with 7 kills, 4 assists and 4 digs, and Wooley with 12 digs and 6 assists.
Lena-Winslow was led by Julius with 8 kills, 5 assists, 5 blocks and 4 digs, Zinke with 6 kills, 6 assists and 5 digs, and junior Kierra Lynn Schultz with 7 digs, 6 assists and 5 kills.