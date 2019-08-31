KEWANEE — At the outset of Saturday's Wethersfield Volleyball Invitational, Orion senior outside hitter Sarah Jacobsen achieved a career milestone by recording her 1,000th kill.
However, the Illinois State-bound standout really wanted to leave here with a tournament championship, something she and her four classmates had never accomplished during their Charger careers.
With Jacobsen capping her big day with an 11-kill, 11-dig performance in the title match, and fellow seniors Faith Catour and Mackenzie Grafton both earning all-tournament honors, the Chargers secured the title with a 21-15, 21-15 sweep of Mercer County.
"This is the first time we won here in all my four years, and I'm super excited to be able to do it with this team," Jacobsen said. "I was hoping to play Eureka (which topped Orion for last year's tourney title); they've been such great competition for us, and we really wanted the chance to take it to them."
Instead, it was the Golden Eagles earning their first appearance in the Wethersfield Invite title match by virtue of a 21-15, 21-23, 15-11 win over Eureka in a decisive pool-play match.
"Mercer County played such a great match against Eureka, so we were excited to play them," added Jacobsen. "They were one of our biggest competitors back in junior high."
Saturday's tournament was also memorable for Catour, who had 14 assists and two aces in the finals. At this time last year, she was sidelined with a grade-3 right ankle sprain. Getting to play on Saturday was her own personal victory.
"It feels great. It's just coming back to me now, and everything feels right," said Catour, whose efforts alongside those of Jacobsen and Grafton (six kills against MerCo) helped the Chargers cap a 6-0 opening week. Junior Ashley Awbrey also had a strong final match with eight digs, six assists and two aces.
"It's been a long time since we've won this, so this was our goal. Now, we can keep building goals for each match. Coach (Jack Wheeler) tells us that we don't lose, we win or we learn. It's only the beginning of the year, so there's a lot to learn and work on. It can only get better from here."
Mercer County (3-2) showed just how far it has come by battling the Chargers in both sets. In the opener, the Eagles shook off a slow start to go up 7-6 on a kill by all-tournament selection Zoey Miller. The score was tied at 8 before Orion went on a 7-1 run to take control. In the second set, the teams traded leads before a 6-1 spurt gave the Chargers a 14-9 lead. MerCo got no closer than three after that.
"Orion is tough competition; they always have been, and our girls worked really hard today," said first-year Mercer County coach Erica Biddle, who got five kills and four digs from all-tournament pick Karli Stineman. "When this group gets to playing as a team, they do well. This is going to help us later on in the season."
BV tops E-P for fifth; Geese take seventh: Princeville took the bronze-medal match 21-13, 21-18 over reigning tournament champion Eureka. Bureau Valley and Wethersfield (both 3-3) took fifth and seventh, respectively, at the eight-team gathering.
In the fifth-place match, the Storm rallied from a first-set loss to top Three Rivers East rival Erie-Prophetstown 24-25, 21-2, 15-13 behind a solid all-around effort from all-tournament pick Lauren Wirth (17 assists, four kills, three aces). Teammate Carly Konneck had a match-best 12 kills. For the E-P Panthers (1-4), all-tournament honoree Baylee Anderson had 15 assists, with Ella Heyvaert and Ady Scott each notching six kills and combining for seven blocks, four by Heyvaert.
Wethersfield swept Farmington 21-13, 21-16 behind Jasira Stevenson's 10 digs and four kills, with Sydney Lambert dishing out 11 assists.