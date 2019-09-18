IN THE RUNNING

Kaeden Dreifurst and Aboubacar Barry, Moline: Both eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark in teaming for a combined 431 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Maroons' football win over arch-rival Rock Island.

Maddi Barickman, Geneseo: The MVP of the Geneseo Volleyball Invite led the hosts to the tournament championship.

Jordan Rice, Rock Island: Scored the overtime goal last week that gave the Rocks a Western Big 6 Conference soccer victory at Moline.