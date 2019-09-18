It’s difficult to have any sort of positive emotion while running a race. Most of the time, runners are focused on passing the person in front of them or fighting through the pain.
For most runners that’s true.
However, you would be hard-pressed to find Geneseo sophomore cross-country standout Lacey Laxton — this week's Metro Pacesetter for the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline — without a smile on her face.
“She’s such a happy kid,” Geneseo coach Kelley Timmerman said about Laxton. “She always cheers her teammates on and even opponents at the smaller invites. Definitely the type of kid that you wish you could clone to have on your team every year.”
Not only is Laxton smiling during every race, but she’s also often in the front pack and leading in most competitions. She placed 23rd at the First to the Finish Invite at Detweiller Park in Peoria on Saturday with a time of 19:16. Detweiller Park is famously home to the IHSA State Cross Country finals, and First to the Finish is a massive invitational, with 47 teams competing in just the Class 2A girls race.
Being the top runner on the team is something that Laxton has always had her eyes on, but last season was plagued with injuries. Muscle pain in her ankle early in the season kept her out of a few meets, but it was a foot injury after cross-country season was over that caused her to miss all of her freshman track season.
Laxton suffers from avascular necrosis, a chronic condition that causes the death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply. While the recovery is long and strenuous, Laxton is learning to cope with it.
“It was really bad at first, but it’s gotten a lot better,” Laxton said. “The pain isn’t gone and never will be, but I’ve learned to live with it. I’ll occasionally still have my bad moments.”
You have free articles remaining.
“Lacey really worked hard this offseason to get to where she is,” Timmerman said. “Having her back on the course is fantastic and her leadership and team spirit is incredible.”
Laxton said she is undergoing treatment that will take, at most, 18 months to fully heal. The condition should not affect her running career after that if she were to run in college.
"It's in the process of healing," Laxton said. "It's just going to take a while."
Supporting the team is something that means a lot to Laxton, because of how much it means to receive that support.
“Being supportive of the rest of the team comes naturally,” Laxton said. “Cross-country is such a mental sport, so to get encouragement from others really helps. I know how much it helps me and know it’s important for others to get the same from me.”
A big influence for Laxton was former Geneseo runner Josie Brown, who showed her exactly what it took to being a leader.
“She was most definitely a huge influence for me,” Laxton said. “Josie was like a big sister to me. If I can influence others in the future with a positive mindset like Josie did for me, I’ll be happy.”