Alleman
Coach: Abby Frideres (3rd year)
2018: 4th at the Western Big 6 Conference meet. Megan Tanghe and Alannah Steven advanced to the sectional.
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Stevens, Tanghe; Jrs.: Molly Ahern, Bella Massa, Clare Thomson; Soph.: Campbell Gustafson.
Newcomer to watch: Soph.: Isabel Vega.
Coach Frideres: “The two main goals for this season: getting a team score of lower than 200 as well as going to sectionals together as a team. Last year, the team was six strokes away from going to sectionals together, so the girls are making it a goal to keep lowering their scores for another chance at making that goal happen. Additionally, the first meet of the season already showed how much these girls have improved in the course of a year. The team shot a score of 216, which is lower than any team score they have had since the seniors first joined the team.”
Rock Island
Coach: Shari Thompson (7th year)
2018: 3rd at Big 6. Bailey Tripilas and Charly Heber-Spates advanced to sectionals.
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Josie Pennington, Emma Beierlein, Tripilas; Jrs.: Heber-Spates, Abbi Rassmussen.
Newcomers to watch: Fr.: Edie Crayne, Janae Cross-Carruthers, Payton Aschemann.
Coach Thompson: “We have a group of girls that have played together for three years, so with our experience, we hope to continue from last year and keep improving as we go through the season. We qualified two girls last year for sectionals, with a couple of the girls missing by a few strokes, so we hope we can have more move on. We have 3 freshmen that joined the team this season, with little experience, but are picking up the game pretty well.”
Moline
Coach: Lindsay Schilb (4th year)
2018: 5th at Big 6. Kacie Knary advanced to sectionals.
Returning letterwinners: Jrs.: Tori DeClerq, Ellie Rowell, Jordan Sanders, Brooke Thorpe; Soph.: Knary.
Coach Schilb: “We have an experienced team of respectful and competitive golfers. Our team hopes to improve and develop as the season progresses. We have a great group of girls this season.”
Geneseo
Coach: Jon Murray (4th year)
2018: Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference and regional champs; sectional runner-up; 10th at Class A state.
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Madison Kensinger, Hannah Mays, Eryn Murray, Elizabeth Roodhouse, Sarah Sebastian, Audrey Toon, Jordan VanHoutte; Jrs.: Tricia Elden, Jenah Hart, Paige Laingen, Miranda Roemer; Sophs.: Elizabeth Maciejewski, Keely Nguyen.
Coach Murray: “We are very excited about both our returners and our newcomers. There’s a big gap to fill with Jenna Cheek and Emma Snell graduating, but the returners are improving greatly. We just scored one stroke better than a year ago at the Metamora Invitational so I’m looking forward to seeing what this group will do with the rest of their season.”
