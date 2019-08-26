Alleman
Coach: Gene Elsner (29th year)
2018: Western Big 6 Conference and regional champs; sectional runners-up; 11th at Class 2A state.
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Drew Coleman, AJ Shoemaker; Jr.: Luke Lofgren.
Newcomers to watch: Sr.: Alex Bowker; Jrs.: Billy Taylor, Jack Janssen; Fr.: Alex Edwards.
Coach Elsner: “We graduated three all-conference players so our expectations are more realistic than in the past few seasons. This year our goal is to create a solid foundation for the foreseeable future. With a change in class to 1A we hope to be very competitive at the end of this season.”
Rock Island
Coach: Craig Sharp (5th year)
2018: 3rd at Big 6.
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Ryan Nickel, Alex Kern; Jr.: Colton Sigel.
Newcomers to watch: Sr.: Kaleb Rossi; Sophs.: Eli Boeye, Brycen McGarry.
Coach Sharp: “Our goals are the same as always – to win the conference meet, to qualify as many golfers as we can for sectional and get someone or two to the state meet. We have two returning golfers who have competed well in the past and we expect they will compete for a spot in the sectionals and hopefully state. Our strengths are two returning players with quality experience, and we have a bunch of young golfers who provide us with with future depth – hopefully a few step up this year. Our weakness will be depth. We have two golfers who have qualified for sectionals in the past who will not be able to play this year – one for personal reasons and one because of a back injury. Replacing those two will be difficult.”
Moline
Coach: Max Haverland (5th year)
2018: 4th at Big 6.
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Ben Christensen, Ben Frieden, Dylan Wiemers; Jr.: Sam Spurgetis.
Newcomers to watch: Sr.: Dylan Schueneman; Jr.: Brendon Mosley; Sophs.: Aaron Rogers, Ryan Frieden.
Coach Haverland: “Our expectations are to simply compete against every team we play against and learn along the way. We have a good mix of experienced upperclassmen with capable young guys, which will hopefully bring about a lot of competition amongst the team. We are treating every practice and meet as preparation for the post season, which is where we hope to have our greatest success this season.”
Geneseo
Coach: Scott Hardison (1st year)
2018: 2nd at the Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference meet.
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Seth Winchell, Danny Ford, Chase VanKlavern; Jrs.: Derek Johnson, Zach Henderson.
Newcomers to watch: Jrs.: Mason Miller, Tim Lehman; Soph.: Mason Steinart.
Coach Hardison: “We are looking forward to being very competitive in our first year in the Western Big 6 Conference. We finished second in the WB6 Preview Meet on Aug. 15. We will be led by Winchell and Ford and have plenty of other players who can go low on any given day. There are high expectations going into this season and we will continue to work on consistency from meet to meet.”
