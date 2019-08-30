MOLINE — The Moline football team wasted no time putting the offseason noise from the outside behind it in Friday's football season opener against Alton at Browning Field, a game that featured a pair of 2018 playoff teams both receiving votes in the initial Class 7A AP preseason poll.
Moline senior quarterback Zidain Sterling threw touchdown strikes on the Maroons' first two plays of the season, helping his team take early control against Alton. Moline went on to win 36-14 as neither team scored in the middle quarters.
“We had really good blocking, we had really good routes, and it felt good,” Sterling said of the two quick scoring strikes. “I think we have more things to improve on, but overall, everything was great.”
After Alton shanked a punt to end its first drive, Sterling unleashed a 47-yard touchdown pass to Nate Johnson. Caroline Hazen lined up for her first PAT attempt, but it was holder Jacob Pauwels who rolled out and took a two-point plunge after he didn't get the ball cleanly.
Alton then fumbled on its second drive, setting up Sterling to hit Pauwels for a 27-yard touchdown. Hazen kicked the extra point, eventually finishing 4-for-4 on PATs.
“We wanted to try to open it up a little more and get the defense to spread out a little more,” said Moline coach Mike Morrissey, adding that Alton could be one of the fastest teams they face all year. “I wish we’d been able to stay more balanced throughout the course of the game, but overall, the excitement was great. Besides that little lull offensively in the second and third quarters, where our defense really had to carry us there, I thought overall it was a great team effort.”
Moline led 22-7 after one quarter and relied heavily upon its running game and defense in the win. Morrissey said Hazen was a “rockstar” kicking PATs on Friday; Anthony Tovar handled Moline’s kickoffs.
Senior tailback Aboubacar Barry (26 carries, 178 yards) finished with three touchdowns, his longest coming on a 44-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter.
He and Kaeden Dreifurst formed a punishing one-two combination as the junior totaled 212 yards on 20 carries.
“They’ve gelled and meshed and done a great job this summer,” Morrissey said of his running backs. “We knew we had high expectations for our offensive line obviously, and I think they did a great job carrying things as well. But those two guys are pretty dynamic.”
Sterling said the two backs are his best friends, and admitted he had trouble finding his rhythm after the early scores. Morrissey credited Alton’s secondary improving as the game wore on. Sterling finished 2-for-7 passing for 74 yards.
“They had a lot of blitzing,” Sterling said of Alton, which plays four hours away in the Southeastern Conference. “I was trying, but there are things that I need to improve on myself, because there was stuff that was open, I just need to get back into it.”
Defensively, Moline recovered a pair of fumbles and Treyvon Lee had an interception. Moline also forced Alton into a number of challenging fourth downs.
Speedy Alton QB Andrew Jones was 12-for-32 passing for 262 yards with one touchdown, a 20-yard delivery on fourth down to Xavier McNear in the fourth quarter. Bobby Smith's 3-yard rushing score in the first quarter provided Alton its only other touchdown. Xavier Morgan caught three passes for 104 yards.
Morrissey said his team has remained focused in preparation and not personnel. Moline’s offseason included Harrison Bey-Buie's move to Bettendorf and the coach’s own near move to Adlai Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.
“We’ve worried about what we can control, and nothing else,” he said. “It was a good team effort. Awesome job by our kids to kind of stay composed when things weren’t going well at times, and to finish this thing off.”
Up next for Moline is a road trip to Benet Academy, which handed the Maroons their only regular-season loss a year ago here in Week 2, 28-14. Benet Academy beat Naperville North 28-21 to start the year.
“We’ve got to get a whole lot better to go up and compete with those guys,” Morrissey said. “They’re extremely well coached, their kids are really disciplined, they’re physical, and they do a great job and have a great history.”
“We’re just going to work harder all week and be ready for them,” said Sterling.