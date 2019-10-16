The Illinois High School Association ruled Wednesday as per IHSA by-laws Moline High School did not complete a principal's concurrence regarding the transfer of Moline football player Kaeden Dreifurst until after game three.
As a result, the Maroons have been forced to forfeit a 35-28 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Rock Island. Instead of being 4-3, the Maroons are 3-4, 2-3 in the Big 6.
The junior running back played for Moline last year, then moved to Arizona. When he moved back, there seemingly was some confusion over his transfer paperwork.
