MORTON 25-25, GENESEO 21-13
CHILLICOTHE — Despite dropping the first set of Monday’s Class 3A IVC Sectional semifinal to Morton, the Geneseo volleyball team still felt in good shape.
Having fallen behind by eight points late in the opening game, the Maple Leafs generated some momentum for themselves to take into the second set, including a run of three straight points after the Potters had gotten to game point.
But instead of building on that solid finish to the first game, Geneseo found itself facing a relentless Morton blitz. After the Maple Leafs scored the opening point, the Potters scored eight of the next nine points, and were able to fend off a mid-set rally by the Leafs to earn a 25-21, 25-13 sweep.
“Towards the end of that first game, I thought we had the momentum going into the second set,” said Geneseo coach Casey Komel, whose club finishes at 23-13-2 after winning its first regional championship in 15 years. “Morton just came out and dominated. They actually played a different lineup than what we’d seen on film, and they played a great match.”
Early in the second set, the Potters (29-8) rattled off five straight points to take an 8-2 lead before a kill by Geneseo’s Abbi Barickman stopped the bleeding. That seemed to give the Leafs new life, as they worked their way back within three at 10-7. Following another run of three consecutive Morton points, Geneseo closed the gap to 13-9.
“We came out a little timid at the beginning,” said Geneseo sophomore setter Maddi Barickman, who tallied 13 assists. “There were some nerves, but we came in with a great mindset. Towards the end of the first game, I felt we were taking control, and we were hoping it would translate into the second game.”
With the score at 13-9, the Potters tallied four of the next five points. The Leafs tried to dig in their heels for a comeback, as kills by Alex Horne and Hannah Himmelman made it a 17-12 game, but Morton responded with a 5-0 spurt to effectively take control.
Fueled by Amanda Lichenstein’s 26 assists, the Potters put on a solid display both of offensive diversity and dominance at the net. Lindsey Dullard and Brianna Tanner each had nine kills and combined for 11 blocks, seven by Tanner, with Raquel Frakes and Katie Krupa each adding seven kills. Lichenstein also contributed seven digs and three aces.
“Morton playing a different lineup than what we saw on film was something we did not anticipate,” Komel stated. “That played a contributing factor in the dominance they had. Had they played the lineup we had seen, we would’ve been able to handle them better.”
In the opening set, Geneseo went up 3-2 early — the first of only two leads it would enjoy Monday evening — before the teams started trading points back and forth, with the Leafs forging an 8-8 tie on an Emily Pobanz kill. Following a 6-1 Morton run, Geneseo got back within 14-12 on a kill by Horne.
Another 6-1 run by the Potters had Geneseo playing catch-up volleyball at 20-13, but it did not lose its fight as it pushed Morton throughout the remainder of the opening game.
“I feel like our hustle and defense helped change things, and we had a couple of blocks and kills to help us get some momentum,” said Barickman, whose efforts helped Himmelman to tally five kills, with her twin sister Abbi Barickman adding four kills and Horne three. Himmelman, Horne and Cora Varland each had two blocks, and Keeli Frerichs added 12 digs.
Although Geneseo’s quest to win its first sectional volleyball championship was denied, the fact that the Maple Leafs have just five seniors among their 13-player varsity roster means that a solid nucleus will be back next fall to build on 2018’s success.
“This is uncharted territory for us,” said Komel. “We told our juniors and seniors to take this and learn from it.”
To which Maddi Barickman added: “I think this experience will help us even more. I know we’re going to push harder next year.”