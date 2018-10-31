EDGINGTON — Mental toughness is something Rockridge cross country standout Tyler Kibling possesses in abundance.
Sidelined for two weeks in late September after batting appendicitis, he motivated himself to not only return to competition, but to ultimately achieve something no Rocket boys’ harrier had done in more than two decades.
Coming off an eighth-place finish at the Class 1A Rock Falls Sectional, this week’s Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter took on a strong field at last Saturday’s Oregon Sectional and emerged as his team’s first state qualifier since Marc Miller in 1997.
The junior standout completed the 3-mile Oregon Park West course in 17:08.46, matching his regional time of the week before and earning him a 10th-place finish, the highest of any area boys’ or girls’ competitor.
“I was more concerned about finishing anywhere between 14th and 18th,” said Kibling. “I figured I’d be around there; I had no clue I’d be 10th. I was really happy with that.”
Motivated by seeing his older brother Caleb, now a freshman at Monmouth College, miss a state berth last fall by just 11 seconds, the younger Kibling wanted to do his sibling proud.
“Right as I found out I’d qualified, I texted my brother and let him know I’d made it,” he said. “When he missed state by one place last year, he was definitely upset, but it didn’t destroy him. Last year, we took it a little too easy the week before sectionals, and he didn’t want me to make that mistake again.
“He pushed me even more, so that I wouldn’t make that mistake and not make it to state. That really helped push me to go faster, even at practices. If I felt myself shutting down, I’d pick myself up by thinking of making it to state.”
In addition to drawing inspiration from his brother’s near-miss, Kibling also saw his mental acumen tested when he had to have his appendix removed on Sept. 17, resulting in him missing the next four meets, including the Three Rivers Conference meet.
Instead of despairing over his situation, he took stock and determined to not only come back, but to come back stronger than ever.
“I knew it would bring me down a little, but inside of my head, it made me want to work harder and to push myself to go faster,” Kibling said. “I really wanted to run at conference, but it was not worth hurting myself over.”
Rockridge cross country coach Jacqy Peterson could see the difference in her star harrier once he returned to the course.
“That really gave Tyler focus, and helped to motivate him,” Peterson said. “He definitely cherishes this more; he realizes each race is a great opportunity, and that it’s not always a given.”
As he prepares for his state debut, Kibling is motivated now by a pair of interlocking goals.
Not only does he hope to earn an All-State medal, which would be the first for a Rocket boys’ runner since Richard Whiteside placed 20th in 1977, but he wants to break Miller’s program record of 16:11 at Peoria’s Detweiller Park, home of the state meet.
“Tyler ran at Detweiller two weeks ago and was 14 seconds off the record,” said Peterson. “With the energy of the state championship race, he feels like he’s got it.”
Having broken through to run on the state’s biggest stage, Kibling is applying his powers of determination to achieving those goals.
“I wanted to be the first runner from Rockridge to go to state in a long time,” he said. “This will motivate me to do even better next year. Now, I definitely want to get All-State, and break the school record.”