Wrestling report: Illinois Sectionals

Class 3A

Maroons win two titles, send 4 to state: They did it in two different ways but Moline's Charlie Farmer and Kole Brower got the job done at the Class 3A Quincy Sectional Saturday.

The pair brought home title for the Maroons and will be joined at state by teammates Noah Tapia and DeAnthony Parker.

Farmer blew his way though the 106-pound bracket, wrapping it up with an 18-3 technical fall over Providence Catholic's Billy Meiszer. Meanwhile, Brower rallied back twice to take the title at 132.

"Brower was just awesome," Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger said. "He was down 4-0 in the semifinals and comes back to win. Then, he's down 3-0 (over Plainfield East's Alex Villar) going into the third period. He dominates the third and wins 6-5.

"Charlie is just so cool and taking care of business. That was three tech falls this week and he now has 17 which is the single-season record for Moline. He is just a complete wrestler who is on a roll right now."

Tapia lost 18-3 in a tech fall at 113 against Lockport's Kaleb Thompson. Parker fought his way back into the third-place match and won by medical forfeit over Pekin's Jared Dowell.