Wrestling report: Illinois Sectionals

Class 3A
Maroons win two titles, send 4 to state: They did it in two different ways but Moline's Charlie Farmer and Kole Brower got the job done at the Class 3A Quincy Sectional Saturday.
The pair brought home title for the Maroons and will be joined at state by teammates Noah Tapia and DeAnthony Parker.
Farmer blew his way though the 106-pound bracket, wrapping it up with an 18-3 technical fall over Providence Catholic's Billy Meiszer. Meanwhile, Brower rallied back twice to take the title at 132.
"Brower was just awesome," Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger said. "He was down 4-0 in the semifinals and comes back to win. Then, he's down 3-0 (over Plainfield East's Alex Villar) going into the third period. He dominates the third and wins 6-5.
"Charlie is just so cool and taking care of business. That was three tech falls this week and he now has 17 which is the single-season record for Moline. He is just a complete wrestler who is on a roll right now."
You have free articles remaining.
Tapia lost 18-3 in a tech fall at 113 against Lockport's Kaleb Thompson. Parker fought his way back into the third-place match and won by medical forfeit over Pekin's Jared Dowell.
Four was nice but Ruettiger wishes it could have been five. Heavyweight Coby Underwood, wrestling in what his coach said was the toughest bracket in the state, took a tough 3-1 loss in the overtime in the first-round, then in his wrestleback Underwood was up 7-0 and got caught and pinned.
"That stung a little bit," Ruettiger said. "I think if he wins that wrestleback he is going to get to state and five would have really been great. That bracket had No. 1, 2, 3 and on and on. I think you could have put that group together three weeks in a row and you'd have three different guys get out every week."
Class 1A
Mercer County sending 2 to state: Broctyn King fell just shy of winning a sectional title Saturday, but the Mercer County 113-pounder will be headed to state after securing second place at the 1A Olympia sectional on Saturday.
King fell to Oakwood Fithian's Gage Reed 3-0 in the final after winning his semifinal match earlier Saturday.
He will be joined by teammate Seth Speaker, who finished fourth at 160 pounds after dropping his semifinal on Saturday but winning his first wrestleback to secure a state spot.