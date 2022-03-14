State-winning Riverdale duo headline All-TRAC wrestling first team

Between the two of them, Riverdale High School wrestling standouts Collin Altensey and Brock Smith acquired an armful of postseason hardware this past season.

Combining to win 95 of their 96 matches, both Smith at 132 pounds and Altensey at 152 pounds capped their junior seasons as IHSA Class 1A individual state champions, the first such titles for both.

Altensey's state crown capped a 47-0 campaign, finishing as the fifth undefeated wrestler in Ram history as he brought home regional and sectional titles as well as three regular-season tournament championships.

Smith finished 48-1, with his lone loss coming to Dakota's T.J. Silva in the Princeton Sectional finals. A regional champion who finished 22-0 as a sophomore, Smith avenged that setback by topping Silva 2-1 in the state finals.

The gold-medal duo were joined by teammates Tharren Jacobs (106 pounds) and Alex Watson (160) as first team all-conference selections as named by the Three Rivers Conference.

Jacobs, a sophomore, compiled a 34-11 record and finished second at the Sherrard Regional. Watson, also a junior, capped his 46-4 season by finishing fifth at state; he also won a regional title and was a sectional runner-up.

Including second team and honorable mention honorees, the Rams had eight wrestlers earn all-conference nods.

Erie-Prophetstown matched Riverdale for most first-team All-TRAC honorees. The Panthers had four first-team picks among their six all-conference selections.

Headlining that E-P quartet were a trio of regional champions — freshman 113-pounder Wyatt Goosens (31-8), junior 145-pounder Jase Grunder (29-9) and senior 195-pounder Andrew Bomleny (42-6). Joining them on the first team was senior 285-pounder and regional runner-up Elijah Friedrichsen (43-9).

Goosens, Grunder and Friedrichsen all reached state, with Goosens taking third at the Princeton Sectional and his two teammates each placing fourth.

Grunder capped his season with a fourth-place finish in Champaign, with Goosens being ousted in the second round of wrestlebacks and Friedrichsen falling in the first round of wrestlebacks.

Three Rivers runner-up Sherrard had two first-team selections among its five all-conference performers. Senior 170-pounder Ryder Roelf (40-9) captured a regional title and advanced to state with a fourth-place sectional finish. Junior 220-pounder Walker Anderson (40-6) won a regional title and finished second at sectionals.

At state, Roelf just missed a medal by falling in the wrestleback quarterfinals, while Anderson brought home a fifth-place medal.

Morrison had one first-team pick in senior 182-pounder Kayden White (35-5), a regional and sectional champion. White's state run ended short of a medal, losing in the wrestleback quarterfinals.

Rockridge was the conference team champion with an 11-1 record, edging out Sherrard.

However, the Rockets had no first-team picks and just three wrestlers — freshman Jude Finch (39-13 at 126 pounds), junior Reese Finch (34-6 at 145) and senior Sam Buser (32-14) at 285 — earning second-team honors. The younger Finch and Buser were both sectional qualifiers.

Regional team champion Kewanee did not have any first- or second-team honorees. The Boilermakers had two honorable mention choices in junior Max Kelly (27-9 at 138 pounds) and senior and state qualifier Kadin Rednour (35-9 at 152).

Rednour won a regional title at Farmington to help lead Kewanee to its first regional team win since 2009, then took fourth at the Stanford Olympia Sectional. Kelly was a regional runner-up.

