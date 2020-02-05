Sherrard ready to battle for regional wrestling crown

SHERRARD — In his 14 years as Sherrard's head wrestling coach, Jeff Garrett and his teams have accumulated quite the treasure trove of conference championships.
A year after settling for a three-way split of the Three Rivers Conference title with Erie-Prophetstown and Orion, the Tigers ran the table in the league this season with an 11-0 record, the ninth time in Garrett's tenure that Sherrard has finished as undefeated TRAC champions.
"That was our goal at the beginning of this season, and that was our goal last year. We want to keep building," said Garrett, who has also produced four regional champions (2010, '11, '14, '16) in his tenure, with his 2014 and 2016 teams reaching the Class 1A Dual State Team Tournament and his 2014 squad earning a fourth-place trophy.
After finishing the regular season with a 26-4 dual-meet record, the Tigers turn their attention to this weekend's 1A Princeton Regional and the pursuit of their fifth regional team title, a task Garrett quickly admits will not be an easy one.
"Our goal is to win regionals, no doubt about it, but it's going to be tough with 11 teams there," he said. "We've got our work cut out for us; every team has. It all depends on how many champions you have; those first-place points add up.
"And, you've got to have the bonus points. We need to get those."
With a lineup that features one state-ranked individual in junior Josh Bynum (ranked sixth by Illinois Matmen at 195 pounds), Sherrard does have a few holes that could hamper its chances of coming out on top Saturday afternoon.
"We don't have anyone at heavyweight (285 pounds), and our 152-pounder, Alex Ryckegham, is out for the year after getting hurt in the semifinals at the Mitton Invite in Orion," said Garrett. "That's how it is. Our guys have to wrestle hard and intense."
Among the teams looking to compete with Sherrard for a regional championship is Three Rivers rival Orion, which sports a 17-3 dual-meet record and recently broke into the 1A state rankings at No. 9. Fellow TRAC members Erie-Prophetstown, Riverdale and Rockridge are other solid contenders, along with Rock Falls.
"Rock Falls, we haven't seen them yet this year," said Garrett. "There's at least three or four teams that could be up there. We've got our work cut out for us, that's for sure."