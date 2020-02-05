Sherrard ready to battle for regional wrestling crown

SHERRARD — In his 14 years as Sherrard's head wrestling coach, Jeff Garrett and his teams have accumulated quite the treasure trove of conference championships.

A year after settling for a three-way split of the Three Rivers Conference title with Erie-Prophetstown and Orion, the Tigers ran the table in the league this season with an 11-0 record, the ninth time in Garrett's tenure that Sherrard has finished as undefeated TRAC champions.

"That was our goal at the beginning of this season, and that was our goal last year. We want to keep building," said Garrett, who has also produced four regional champions (2010, '11, '14, '16) in his tenure, with his 2014 and 2016 teams reaching the Class 1A Dual State Team Tournament and his 2014 squad earning a fourth-place trophy.

After finishing the regular season with a 26-4 dual-meet record, the Tigers turn their attention to this weekend's 1A Princeton Regional and the pursuit of their fifth regional team title, a task Garrett quickly admits will not be an easy one.

"Our goal is to win regionals, no doubt about it, but it's going to be tough with 11 teams there," he said. "We've got our work cut out for us; every team has. It all depends on how many champions you have; those first-place points add up.