Sherrard captures fourth consecutive Jim Boyd Invitational title

Bynum had previously been wrestling above his weight in 220, but wrestled his normal weight class on Saturday.

"I've been working hard in the weight room so it's a good feeling to come away with the win," Bynum said. "It's a bit easier for me to wrestle up at 220 so I hope to do that more, but I'm proud with the results."

Two of the Rams five champions have more in common than just being teammates, they're brothers as well.

Riverdale freshman Collin Altensey got things started for his team in the championship round with a 17-1 technical fall over Seneca's Luke Sangston at 106. Senior brother Trystan Altensey won a 5-0 decision over Sherrard's Rhett Frere at 170.

Rams' Coach Myron Keppy loves having the two brothers on the team.

"It's a different dynamic that they have," Keppy said. "Trystan is really quiet and sticks to himself, and sometimes we can't get Collin to shut up. It was really special to see the two of them come away on top, especially for the family and the coaches."

"It's really cool seeing him succeed," Trystan Altensey said. "I'm just happy to have him on the team."