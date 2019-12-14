Sherrard captures fourth consecutive Jim Boyd Invitational title

PORT BYRON — The team is young and still learning, but that didn't stop Sherrard from capturing its fourth consecutive Jim Boyd Invitational wrestling title.
Sherrard has just two seniors on its roster, but longtime coach Jeff Garrett is confident in his team and happy with how it performed on the mat.
"We did really well against tougher competition this year," Garrett said. "Everyone brought their best and the team stepped up to the challenge. This was our first invite of the season, and we're getting better every week."
Sherrard had two individual champions — Dylan Russell and Josh Bynum — and three second-place finishes to total 252 team points. Second place Seneca had 221 points and just one champion, but had six second-place finishers. Host Riverdale had the most champions in the invite with five, but finished fourth with 204 points.
Russell, a sophomore, won his title in the 138-pound weight class with a 3:03 pin of Brett Yegge from Seneca. The individual accolade was nice, but Russell just wanted to help the team.
"It feels good to come away with a win," Russell said. "I came in wanting to win and I got what I wanted. Representing Sherrard is a great feeling, and every point matters for the team."
Bynum, a junior, won at 195 with a pin one second faster than Russell. Bynum had a 3:02 pin of Cade Sheedy from Davenport North.
Bynum had previously been wrestling above his weight in 220, but wrestled his normal weight class on Saturday.
"I've been working hard in the weight room so it's a good feeling to come away with the win," Bynum said. "It's a bit easier for me to wrestle up at 220 so I hope to do that more, but I'm proud with the results."
Two of the Rams five champions have more in common than just being teammates, they're brothers as well.
Riverdale freshman Collin Altensey got things started for his team in the championship round with a 17-1 technical fall over Seneca's Luke Sangston at 106. Senior brother Trystan Altensey won a 5-0 decision over Sherrard's Rhett Frere at 170.
Rams' Coach Myron Keppy loves having the two brothers on the team.
"It's a different dynamic that they have," Keppy said. "Trystan is really quiet and sticks to himself, and sometimes we can't get Collin to shut up. It was really special to see the two of them come away on top, especially for the family and the coaches."
"It's really cool seeing him succeed," Trystan Altensey said. "I'm just happy to have him on the team."
"I'm glad that we did well today," Collin Altensey said. "Getting points for the team was what it was all about, and I did my job."
Collin shared Outstanding Wrestler honor for the lower weights with Kael Brisker of Wilton. Teammate Bryan Caves was Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights. Caves won a 15-0 technical fall against Gavin Mason of Seneca at 220.
Caves was confident going into his matches that he would make it to the end and was pleased with the way he performed.
"I just had to go out there and take care of business," Caves said. "Every time that I take the mat, I just give it everything that I have to give."
Also claiming individual titles for Riverdale were Brock Smith and Colton Reiman. Smith won a 15-0 technical fall in 113 against Seneca's Jaden Casey and Reiman took a 5-2 decision at 152 against Joey Hatz, also from Seneca.