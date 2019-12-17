Rocky wrestling hangs on to beat Moline

MOLINE — Last season, the dual meet between Rock Island and Moline came down to the final match of the night. Tonight, the story wasn’t any different as the Rocks took down the Maroons 39-31.

Rock Island's Aoci Bernard came away with a 9-3 decision over Alex Schmacht in the night's final match. Before Bernard took the mat, Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell had a simple message for him: Get the win.

“I told him to wrestle for the win and to do his best,” Stockwell said. “But to tell the truth, as long as he didn’t get pinned or lose by technical fall, we won the dual. So we wanted him to stay off of his back as much as possible.”

Things looked dicey for Bernard in the third period as he was on his back and looking in rough shape, but he staved off a pin and got enough points to stay on top of Schmacht.

“I wanted to wrestle for the team,” Bernard said. “I knew it was close and I needed to wrestle hard. I went out there and gave it my all and had a lot of heart.”

