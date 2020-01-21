Rockridge wrestler Throne sets school wins record, now eyeing state title

EDGINGTON — In the world of Rockridge wrestling, Steve Amy is the gold standard for others to measure up to.

During his four-year prep career, Amy reached the Class 1A state finals all four times, winning three state championships (1997, 1999-2000) and finishing state runner-up in '98. He set a school-record 152 wins against just four losses.

Nearly two decades after Amy's graduation, another Rocket mat standout is working hard to set a new standard.

Senior 145-pounder Nolan Throne, a two-time state qualifier, eclipsed Amy's career victory mark last week in a triangular meet at Mercer County. In the Rockets' wins over the host Golden Eagles and Morrison, the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter moved his victory total to 153 and counting.

"Steve is one of the greatest; I've always looked up to him," said Throne, who has a career record of 153-15. "When you walk in the room, you can see he was it for Rockridge wrestling. He was one of the best in our program, so to be able to break that record, that's pretty big for me. I'm pretty proud of myself."

Before breaking Amy's record Throne had a chance to rub shoulders with the Rockridge great, now the head wrestling coach at Princeton, at the recent Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament.