Rockridge's Krueger, Throne on the home stretch

OREGON — For Rockridge senior wrestling stars Dallas Krueger and Nolan Throne, the march to perfection continued Saturday at the Blackhawk Center.
In the case of Krueger, his 138-pound championship at the Class 1A Oregon Individual Sectional marked another milestone in a hugely successful prep career. His 11-5 decision over Rock Falls' Adam Meenen earned the Rockets' 43-0 standout his first sectional title.
But as his pursuit of his first state championship hits the home stretch next weekend in Champaign, Krueger views even an accomplishment as this as another step on the path.
"It's just a steppingstone," Krueger stated. "I was definitely looking forward to the rematch and having a better match with him than I did at regionals. I worked to improve on what I had to do this week, and it showed."
Now, as he and 145-pound sectional champion Throne (46-0) pack their bags for the State Farm Center starting Thursday, the goal of a state championship is within sight.
Throne, who pinned Orion sophomore Allen Catour in just 21 seconds to earn his second straight sectional championship, is just as motivated as his classmate and workout partner after finishing as a state runner-up a year ago.
With his third and final trip to Champaign coming up, Throne is not about to leave anything in reserve.
"Both of us are going to go at each other hard, make sure we're prepared and ready to go," Throne said of himself and Krueger. "We're always trying to improve."
Even after Saturday's quick outcome against Catour (29-4) in a rematch of last weekend's regional finals, Throne is ready to take the final step up from last year's silver-medal finish.
"That's the only thing I'm focused on," he said. "I'm going to see what I need to do to get me to where I want to be."
Riverdale duo also golden: Fresh from last week's regional team title, Riverdale also crowned a pair of sectional champions Saturday, including one first-time winner.
You have free articles remaining.
In the case of the Rams' 106-pound standout Collin Altensey, being a first-time champion is understandable as he is one of several up-and-coming freshmen in the Riverdale lineup. Altensey (41-2) followed up his first regional title by topping Lena-Winslow/Stockton's Garrett Luke 6-5 in a redemption bout.
"I knew I had to come out driving, score first and gain momentum from there," said Altensey, who later saw his older brother Trystan (42-4) advance with a third-place finish at 170 pounds.
"When I got here, the focus was one match at a time; I knew I couldn't overlook anyone. But this (beating Luke) is what I've been training for the entire week."
Also striking gold for the Rams was 220-pound junior Bryan Caves, who will take a 44-1 record to the State Farm Center after a hard-earned 5-3 overtime decision over once-beaten Byron senior Peyton Lind.
"A match like this shows me where I need to be going to state," he said. "I need to work on my conditioning and my pace, and I need to continue to get better before going into the real deal."
Area silver rush: In addition to Orion's Catour at 145 pounds, four other area standouts reached the finals of their weight classes but had to settle for silver.
At 152, Alleman junior Jack Patting squared off with Sterling Newman's Kyle Tunink for the third time this season, with Tunink having previously topped Patting for titles at the Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament and last week's Princeton Regional.
Saturday's outcome turned out to be the same, as the 41-1 Comet senior controlled the bout en route to a 5-0 shutout decision.
"Like last week, I know I can move on," said Patting. "I've got to try and do some different things, change it up on him. I hope to get another shot at him, but last year, I was going for Nolan (Throne) in the finals, and lost in the first round. I've learned from the past two years, and I've got to put it all together."
At 113, Riverdale freshman Brock Smith (37-5) almost rallied from a five-point deficit against Dakota's Maddux Blakely, but ended up settling for sectional runner-up with a 10-8 loss.
Morrison's Colton Linke (42-3) took second at 126 with a 4-1 loss to Harvard's 44-0 Nik Jimenez, while Fulton's 285-pound junior Nate Portz (24-9) also settled for silver after being pinned in 52 seconds by Byron's Tyler Elsbury (42-1).
Also state-bound: Alleman has a pair of bronze medalists headed to Champaign in 132-pounder Billy Taylor (41-10) and 285-pounder Charlie Jagusah (34-10), while Erie-Prophetstown freshman Jase Grunder (39-8) advances by taking third at 120 pounds.
Moving on with fourth-place finishes are Orion's Noah Schnerre (39-8) and Sherrard's Josh Bynum (42-5) at 152 and 195 pounds, respectively.