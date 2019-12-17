Riverdale's Caves building on silver-medal finish

Competing for a state crown for the first time after placing sixth at 182 pounds to cap a 43-9 freshman season, Caves could not overcome fellow sophomore and 2018 state champ Brandon Hoselton of Fairbury Prairie Central, who pinned the Ram standout in 4:33.

"I'm always staying hungry. I'm definitely not satisfied with the way I finished last year," he said. "I want to keep improving and working hard in the wrestling room. Every match is a learning moment; one of our coaches, Heath Smith, says a loss now is a win later.

"You have to learn from your failures, so that you can capitalize on them later."

That is the attitude Caves takes from his state-title setback to Hoselton as he prefers to look ahead rather than behind.

"I felt disappointed about how I wrestled, but I never hang my head low," Caves stated. "I'm always getting back at it, going back into the room with a positive attitude, focusing on what I can do to get better. I don't really dwell on the disappointment so much.

"I just accept it and know what I did wrong, correct my errors and get better from that failure."