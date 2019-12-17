Riverdale's Caves building on silver-medal finish

PORT BYRON — Finishing one win short of an individual state championship last winter has given Riverdale junior wrestling standout Bryan Caves renewed incentive for his junior season.
Competing at 220 pounds to open the 2019-20 prep campaign after last year's 37-1 showing that ended with his Class 1A runner-up finish at 195, Caves has picked up where he left off by rolling to a 10-0 start with six pins.
Two of those pins came last Saturday as this week's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter captured his third straight title at Riverdale's Jim Boyd Invitational, finishing his day with a 15-0 technical fall win over Seneca's Gavin Mason in the 220-pound final.
His efforts also earned Caves the Most Outstanding Wrestler award for the upper weights.
"It's fun to show the home crowd what I can do, and it's always a good way to start the season with a tournament win," said Caves, who won his hometown meet's Most Outstanding Wrestler honor for the first time, another notch in a career that has produced a 90-10 record to date with 69 pins.
"It feels good, and it makes me want to keep working hard, building off (last Saturday's) accomplishments."
The desire to continue to work hard and to keep building was stoked mightily by last February's outcome in the 195-pound 1A individual title bout at Champaign's State Farm Center.
Competing for a state crown for the first time after placing sixth at 182 pounds to cap a 43-9 freshman season, Caves could not overcome fellow sophomore and 2018 state champ Brandon Hoselton of Fairbury Prairie Central, who pinned the Ram standout in 4:33.
"I'm always staying hungry. I'm definitely not satisfied with the way I finished last year," he said. "I want to keep improving and working hard in the wrestling room. Every match is a learning moment; one of our coaches, Heath Smith, says a loss now is a win later.
"You have to learn from your failures, so that you can capitalize on them later."
That is the attitude Caves takes from his state-title setback to Hoselton as he prefers to look ahead rather than behind.
"I felt disappointed about how I wrestled, but I never hang my head low," Caves stated. "I'm always getting back at it, going back into the room with a positive attitude, focusing on what I can do to get better. I don't really dwell on the disappointment so much.
"I just accept it and know what I did wrong, correct my errors and get better from that failure."
Indeed, Caves looks at last year's positives, which included winning a second straight regional title and his first sectional championship along with the experience gained by earning a shot at a state title.
"I trust in my coaches and teammates, and in the room, I always try to work my hardest," he said. "Whatever happens on the mat is going to happen. After that (state final) match, I was like, 'I've got to work harder for next year.' Just try to come back again and see what happens."
Should Caves work his way back to Champaign for a third straight year, a possible rematch with Hoselton would undoubtedly be a hot topic.
But for now, he prefers to take the short-term approach.
"I try to stay focused and in the moment," said Caves. "I work toward that goal in the end, but I take it piece by piece. Right now, I feel great; I feel confident in my skills. If there's a rematch, there's a rematch. It might happen, or it might not. We'll see."