Reigning TRAC co-champs Riverdale, Sherrard look to duel again

The last three seasons have seen the Sherrard wrestling team riding high atop the Three Rivers Conference.
However, the Tigers have had to share two of those three conference titles.
That includes this past spring, when Sherrard and the Riverdale Rams both finished 10-1 in a TRAC season that had been moved from the winter to the spring due to changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the return of the IHSA wrestling season to the winter months, the Rams and the Tigers look to duel again for conference supremacy.
"We lost some very good seniors, but we've got some good ones back," said Sherrard coach Jeff Garrett, who begins his 16th year with the Tigers with his previous 15 teams having won or shared the conference title 10 times.
That span includes four regional titles and a pair of trips to the IHSA Class 1A dual team state tournament in 2014 and '16, with the '14 squad finishing fourth.
"Riverdale's going to be tough again with some very good individuals coming back," Garrett added, "so I'm looking forward to seeing how we match up with Riverdale."
En route to a 16-3 finish, Sherrard handed Riverdale (23-3 overall) its only conference setback. However, a late-season loss to Erie-Prophetstown resulted in the Tigers and the Rams finishing as co-champs.
"Last year was unfortunate in that we kind of overlooked Erie-Prophetstown," said Garrett, whose 2018 squad shared the league title with both E-P and Orion. "You can't overlook anybody. It takes a couple of holes in the lineup, and things could change at any time."
As Garrett alluded to, the Tigers return a strong senior group led by Austin Fratzke (138 pounds), Nate Bynum (145/152), Dylan Russell (160), Ryder Roelf (170/182) and Noah Bradarich (170/182), along with junior 195-pounder Walker Anderson, who finished 18-1 last season.
Meantime, the Rams counter with a powerful junior class, although they do lose record-setting standout Bryan Caves, who is now competing at the Division I level at Central Michigan University.
"You can't replace guys like Bryan," Riverdale coach Myron Keppy said. "We could bump him between 220 and 285 pounds, which was nice. We've got a good group of juniors back who are solid all the way through."
Among the key juniors is 132-pounder Brock Smith, who (like Caves) went undefeated during the spring season, posting a 22-0 record. Classmate Alex Watson was nearly perfect, going 25-1 at 160 pounds.
Fellow juniors Eli Hinde (145) and Collin Altensey (152) went 25-3 and 23-3, respectively. Also bolstering the Ram lineup are the sibling duo of sophomore Tharren Jacobs (106) and junior Thad Jacobs, who had a combined 47 wins last season.
"Our goal is always to compete for a conference title, and our lineup should be solid," Keppy said. "Right now, the 195-pound slot is the only one we won't be able to fill."
A Class 1A regional team champion in 2020, Riverdale is set to open its season at home Tuesday evening against Orion and Davenport North. Sherrard opens on Wednesday night, hosting Fulton and Peru St. Bede.
In terms of the Three Rivers title race, Keppy not only sees Sherrard as once again being strong competition, he is also looking at Erie-Prophetstown as a team to watch, with Princeton another potential contender.
"E-P's got quite a bit of firepower back, so they should be a contender as well," he said. "There's a lot of solid programs in our conference, so I think (this season) is going to be just as tough as it ever has been."