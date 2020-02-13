PREP WRESTLING PREVIEW

Notes: Five of Riverdale's six sectional qualifiers (the Altensey brothers, Caves, Reiman and Smith) were individual regional winners as they helped the Rams win their first regional team title since 2007. ... Sherrard's White and Bynum, E-P's Grunder and Orion's DeBaillie also copped regional gold, as did Rockridge's undefeated duo of Krueger and Throne; the Rocket teammates have combined for five all-state medals, three for Krueger (sixth at 113 in 2017, fourth at 126 in '18, fifth at 132 in '19), with Throne taking third at 138 in '18 and second at 145 last February. ... Morrison's Linke, a state medalist last winter (sixth at 120 pounds), went overtime with Alleman's Mowry to earn a 3-1 title-bout win. ... Alleman's Patting is a two-time state medalist (fourth at 132 in 2018, third at 145 in '19). ... Riverdale's Trystan Altensey took sixth at 152 in '18; Caves also took sixth that year at 182, then finished second at 195 last season.