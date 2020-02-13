PREP WRESTLING PREVIEW

CLASS 3A QUINCY SECTIONAL
The schedule: Wrestling gets underway this afternoon with the first session at 4:30 and resumes Saturday morning with Session II at 10 a.m.; Session III is set to get underway at 2:30 p.m. The top four individuals in each weight class advance to next weekend's IHSA state meet in Champaign.
Moline individuals: Charlie Farmer, Jr., 106 (38-1); Noah Tapia, Fr., 113 (36-5); Kole Brower, Soph., 132 (35-4); DeAnthony Parker, Jr., 182 (36-4); Cobie Underwood, Sr., 285 (6-1).
Notes: All five of the Maroons' sectional qualifiers did so by winning regional championships; a sixth Moline wrestler, sophomore Grant Kirst, just missed advancing after placing fourth at 170 pounds. ... Farmer, who is nationally ranked, is the lone returning state medalist, having placed fifth at 106 a year ago.
CLASS 2A ROCHELLE SECTIONAL
The schedule: Session I gets underway today at 4:30 p.m., with wrestling set to resume with Saturday morning's Session II at 10, followed by Session III at 1 p.m. The top four individuals in each weight class advance to next weekend's IHSA state meet in Champaign.
Geneseo individuals: Carson Raya, Soph., 106 (20-15); Anthony Montez, Soph., 113 (28-5); Cade Hornback, Sr., 120 (31-7); Luke Henkhaus, Sr., 126 (32-6); Logan Tuggle, Jr., 138 (29-8); Bruce Moore, Jr., 145 (24-9); Clay DeBaillie, Jr., 152 (20-9); Kyle State, Sr., 160 (22-12); Eli Allen, Sr., 195 (28-9).
Rock Island individuals: Samuel Niyronkuru, Fr., 106 (8-10); Manny Limon, Jr., 113 (28-8); Aoci Bernard, Soph., 120 (23-7); Kyle Gant, Jr., 126 (25-15); Victor Guzman, Sr., 132 (27-5); Aime Iraniybutse, Soph., 138 (24-14); Brandon Lawver, Sr., 152 (33-7); Trenton Syler, Jr., 160 (17-20); Savage Wates, Soph., 170 (19-17); David Marceleno, Jr., 182 (15-9); Pharoah Gray, Jr., 285 (18-5).
Notes: A total of six regional champions will represent the area this weekend in Rochelle, four of which (Bernard, Guzman, Syler, Gray) represent the regional team champion Rocks. ... Guzman is coming off a third-place state finish at 132 last year. ... Bernard topped Geneseo's Hornback 2-1 for the 120-pound regional title; Syler beat the Leafs' State 7-6. ... Tuggle and DeBaillie brought home regional titles for the Maple Leafs.
CLASS 1A OREGON SECTIONAL
The schedule: Wrestling at the Blackhawk Center gets underway this afternoon at 4:30. Saturday morning has Session II at 10 a.m., with Session III set for a 2:30 p.m. start. The top four individuals in each weight class advance to next weekend's IHSA state meet in Champaign.
Alleman individuals: Dalton Nimrick, Soph., 106 (32-11); Gage Mowry, Jr., 126 (33-9); Billy Taylor, Jr., 132 (36-9); Jack Patting, Jr., 152 (39-2); Eli Denton, Jr., 195 (15-7); Roberto Torres, Sr., 220 (27-6); Charlie Jagusah, Fr., 285 (29-9).
Erie-Prophetstown individuals: Jase Grunder, Fr., 120 (36-7); Gunnar Wuebben, Jr., 160 (28-17); Tyler Smith, Sr., 170 (28-17).
Fulton individuals: Ben Fosdick, Fr., 120 (27-10); Evan Bly, Soph., 195 (13-7); Max Pannell, Jr., 220 (21-10); Nate Portz, Jr., 285 (21-8).
Kewanee individual: Ryan Welgat, Jr., 113 (27-6).
Morrison individuals: Colton Linke, Jr., 126 (40-2); Brenden Stearns, Sr., 182 (25-13); Aaron Wolf, Jr., 195 (31-8).
Orion individuals: Allen Catour, Soph., 145 (26-3); Noah Schnerre, Jr., 152 (35-6); Josh Fair, Jr., 182 (35-5); Luke DeBaillie, Sr., 285 (27-9).
Riverdale individuals: Collin Altensey, Fr., 106 (38-2); Brock Smith, Fr., 113 (35-4); Alex Watson, Fr., 120 (29-13); Colton Reiman, Sr., 160 (33-8); Trystan Altensey, Sr., 170 (38-3); Bryan Caves, Jr., 220 (41-1).
Rockridge individuals: Dallas Krueger, Sr., 138 (40-0); Nolan Throne, Sr., 145 (43-0).
Sherrard individuals: Nate Bynum, Soph., 113 (26-13); Austin Fratzke, Soph., 132 (37-7); Rhett Frere, Sr., 170 (34-11); Gavyn White, Sr., 182 (36-9); Josh Bynum, Jr., 195 (39-3).
Notes: Five of Riverdale's six sectional qualifiers (the Altensey brothers, Caves, Reiman and Smith) were individual regional winners as they helped the Rams win their first regional team title since 2007. ... Sherrard's White and Bynum, E-P's Grunder and Orion's DeBaillie also copped regional gold, as did Rockridge's undefeated duo of Krueger and Throne; the Rocket teammates have combined for five all-state medals, three for Krueger (sixth at 113 in 2017, fourth at 126 in '18, fifth at 132 in '19), with Throne taking third at 138 in '18 and second at 145 last February. ... Morrison's Linke, a state medalist last winter (sixth at 120 pounds), went overtime with Alleman's Mowry to earn a 3-1 title-bout win. ... Alleman's Patting is a two-time state medalist (fourth at 132 in 2018, third at 145 in '19). ... Riverdale's Trystan Altensey took sixth at 152 in '18; Caves also took sixth that year at 182, then finished second at 195 last season.
CLASS 1A STANFORD OLYMPIA SECTIONAL
The schedule: Wresting gets started this afternoon with the first session at 4:30, then resumes Saturday morning with Session II at 10; Session III is set for 2 p.m. The top four individuals in each weight class advance to next weekend's IHSA state meet in Champaign.
Mercer County individuals: Broctyn King, Jr., 113 (35-9); Noah Miller, Sr., 126 (17-10); Jon Headley, Soph., 132 (32-9); Carson Tippie, Jr., 145 (30-17); Seth Speaker, Sr., 160 (27-10); Griffin Kernan, Jr., 170 (23-20).
Monmouth-Roseville individuals: Martin Arteaga, Sr., 120 (26-8); Kevin Bikopo, Jr., 152 (23-8); Jesus Rojas, Sr., 285 (20-8).
Notes: Speaker was the lone regional champion among the Golden Eagles' six sectional qualifiers, who combined to help Mercer County repeat as regional team champions. ... The Titans' Rojas also struck regional gold.
