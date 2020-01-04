Patting knocks off Iowa state champion, again

Davenport Assumption edged Geneseo 36-30 in the final round to finish the day as the lone unbeaten at 5-0. It was Geneseo's first loss in 14 duals this season.

"It is almost good to lose because you look back more at what you need to work on," Geneseo 120-pounder Cade Hornback said. "(Assumption) beat us technically. We conditioned harder than them. We should have fought a little bit harder to get that win."

Geneseo trounced Davenport West 65-6, Davenport Central 62-18 and Davenport North 59-13.

It used the strength of its lower weights — Carson Raya (106), Anthony Montez (113), Hornback and Luke Henkhaus (126) — to slip past Pleasant Valley 37-25.

Montez, Hornback and Henkhaus were a collective 15-0 with six pins, three technical falls and a major decision.

"They train well together, a very good group in the room," Geneseo coach Jon Murray said. "We're always happy to have our little string through those weight classes."

That stretch triggered Geneseo to a 21-20 lead over Assumption. Bruce Moore (152) squared the dual with a 4-2 decision win.

Assumption's Eli McCracken (160) and Logan Schimanski (170) pulled out decisions at the last two weights to secure it.