Muddy Water Duals set for Jan. 4 with smaller field

"This is such a good thing because all these kids know each other," Assumption coach Jon Terronez said. "They wrestle in clubs together and the coaches know each other. There are bragging rights between us.

"It is more about this area to enjoy the sport and help it grow."

Illinois has won the bi-state event each of the first two seasons. It finished with a 17-13 advantage in duals and outscored Iowa 1,244-964 in team points last season.

"With us changing conferences and now in the Big 6, we see the Illinois guys a lot," Sterling coach Kevin Heller said. "This is our only chance, for the most part, to see the Iowa guys.

"We love the venue and opportunity to be down here."

Davenport West coach Jim Weisrock believes the timing of this year's event can be beneficial for his team.

"It gives us a reason to come in over (Christmas) break because we're preparing for that Saturday at the end of break," Weisrock said.

Quite a catch: Assumption 106-pound freshman Derrick Bass, a four-time state AAU champion, already has made an immediate impact.