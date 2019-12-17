METRO PACESETTER: Hard work paying off for Moline's Parker

No one would ever accuse Moline wrestler DeAnthony Parker of not working hard.
The junior grappler consistently puts in the effort that he needs to improve upon his natural talent.
“He gets better every time that he steps onto the mat,” Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger said. “He hasn’t wrestled long compared to some other kids, but he’s a student of the game. He asks questions, puts in extra work after practice and does a lot of the little things that make him a good leader for the team.”
Parker’s hard work paid off last season as he was a state qualifier in the 170-pound weight class. So far this season, he is sporting a 16-1 record and was the 170-pound champion at last weekend's Mt. Prospect Invite, earning him Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Metro Pacesetter.
Motivation has never been a problem for Parker, as he knows the hard work will pay off in the long haul.
“The thing that keeps me going is knowing where I can be if I put in the work,” Parker said. “I have the potential to go far if I keep at it. I like to get into that mindset before I wrestle and think about the goals I have and what I want to achieve.”
Some tough competition stares Parker in the face this weekend as he could potentially face last year's 3A 170-pound champion David Ferrante of Huntley at the Dvorak Tournament hosted by Harlem High School.
It is an opportunity Parker would relish, his coach said.
“He’s never been afraid of what’s out there,” Ruettiger said. “He knows that he can compete with the toughest of competition and wants to face that head on. The entire team does, and that’s why our schedule is set up the way that it is.”
That mentality is something Parker embraces even while he is in the match.
“I want to be in control of the match,” Parker said. “Some wrestlers wait for the advantages or opportunities to come to them; I want to be in control and be the aggressor and open up my own chances.”
To keep his energy high during matches, Parker had to make a few changes in how he prepares for each time out on the mat.
“We helped him adjust his diet, and he does extra sprints after practice,” Ruettiger said. “We want him to be able to continue to give it his all for the full six minutes.”
The junior standout wants to do well individually and has set the goal of returning to the state finals again this year, but he knows it’s about more than just himself.
“We as a team see it more this year that we’re wrestling for each other,” Parker said. “If I go out there and take care of my job, we do better as a team. That’s motivation for me knowing that I’m not just wrestling for myself.”