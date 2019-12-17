METRO PACESETTER: Hard work paying off for Moline's Parker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is an opportunity Parker would relish, his coach said.

“He’s never been afraid of what’s out there,” Ruettiger said. “He knows that he can compete with the toughest of competition and wants to face that head on. The entire team does, and that’s why our schedule is set up the way that it is.”

That mentality is something Parker embraces even while he is in the match.

“I want to be in control of the match,” Parker said. “Some wrestlers wait for the advantages or opportunities to come to them; I want to be in control and be the aggressor and open up my own chances.”

To keep his energy high during matches, Parker had to make a few changes in how he prepares for each time out on the mat.

“We helped him adjust his diet, and he does extra sprints after practice,” Ruettiger said. “We want him to be able to continue to give it his all for the full six minutes.”

The junior standout wants to do well individually and has set the goal of returning to the state finals again this year, but he knows it’s about more than just himself.

“We as a team see it more this year that we’re wrestling for each other,” Parker said. “If I go out there and take care of my job, we do better as a team. That’s motivation for me knowing that I’m not just wrestling for myself.”

