METRO PACESETTER: Geneseo's Montez setting great example

GENESEO — Whenever Geneseo wrestling coach Jon Murray needs to show his team a move or the right way to do something, he doesn't have to look further than sophomore 113-pounder Anthony Montez.
"Anthony is a quiet kid and isn't a vocal leader," Murray said. "But he leads by setting a good example for the rest of the team to follow. We'll have the team look at him and his partner when we're trying to have a teaching moment."
That's because Montez has worked at wrestling pretty much his entire life. His father, assistant coach Jessie Montez, was a wrestler for Geneseo in the '90s and was a two-time state qualifier and former Metro Pacesetter.
While wrestling comes naturally to Montez, he also puts in the work to be successful.
"With his dad coaching him since he was really young, we don't really see huge jumps in talent with Anthony," Murray said. "Instead, he gets better every time he is out on the mats. He's very passionate and puts in the work necessary to be great."
So far, that work has him ranked No. 5 in the 113-pound Illinois Matmen rankings and No. 7 at 113 in this week's Illinois Wrestling Coaches Association Class 2A rankings.
Montez qualified for the IHSA State Finals last year as a freshman at 106 pounds and is 22-3 in his first season at 113 pounds. He placed first at the Rex Whitlatch Invitational in December and is this week's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Metro Pacesetter.
The success that Montez had thus far in his high school career won't be getting to his head, as he knows he has to work even harder to achieve his goals.
"There are a few older, bigger kids still lingering in this weight class," Montez said. "I want to place at state this year, and that's my biggest motivation and hardest challenge. I try not to let the stress of falling short get to me, and I just consistently want to improve."
Montez lost in the first round at last year's state meet and then lost in wrestlebacks, ending his season well ahead of what he would have liked.
"I try to keep my eye on the prize whenever I'm wrestling," Montez said. "I know that I have to work hard, even when things are going tough."
Things got a little tough recently as Montez dropped two matches to tough, familiar opponents. Montez lost a decision to Freeport's Markel Baker, who also defeated Montez last season. The standout Leaf also dropped a 6-1 decision to Chase Hall from Triad over the weekend, a wrestler whom he beat last season.
The Maple Leafs' sophomore remembers the losses but tries not to dwell on them.
"I mentally just move on to the next match," Montez said. "You aren't going to win every time, but you have to try."
With the Geneseo Tournament looming this Saturday, Montez hopes that he can come out on top in front of the home crowd.
"Last week was a bit of a letdown after a couple tough battles didn't go my way," Montez said. "I'm hoping to gain a little momentum this weekend and take that into the postseason."