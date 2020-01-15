METRO PACESETTER: Geneseo's Montez setting great example

The success that Montez had thus far in his high school career won't be getting to his head, as he knows he has to work even harder to achieve his goals.

"There are a few older, bigger kids still lingering in this weight class," Montez said. "I want to place at state this year, and that's my biggest motivation and hardest challenge. I try not to let the stress of falling short get to me, and I just consistently want to improve."

Montez lost in the first round at last year's state meet and then lost in wrestlebacks, ending his season well ahead of what he would have liked.

"I try to keep my eye on the prize whenever I'm wrestling," Montez said. "I know that I have to work hard, even when things are going tough."

Things got a little tough recently as Montez dropped two matches to tough, familiar opponents. Montez lost a decision to Freeport's Markel Baker, who also defeated Montez last season. The standout Leaf also dropped a 6-1 decision to Chase Hall from Triad over the weekend, a wrestler whom he beat last season.

The Maple Leafs' sophomore remembers the losses but tries not to dwell on them.

"I mentally just move on to the next match," Montez said. "You aren't going to win every time, but you have to try."