METRO PACESETTER: Alleman's Patting eyeing state title

Athletes often take pride in their various accomplishments in the sport in which they compete, and Patting has many of those. But he takes the most pride in helping his teammates succeed.

"Being one of the captains of the team is something I take very seriously," Patting said. "As a sophomore last year, I was still just learning the ropes. This year I've been focusing on leaving things with the team better than where I found them, something that coach has told us a lot."

Patting is one of four captains, all juniors, who help Ealy keep the team motivated and working hard.

"Jack elevates the entire room when he's in it," Ealy said. "He brings kids up to his level and helps them succeed. He's not very vocal about teaching, but his actions and efforts say everything."

Patting has made many friends and acquaintances in wrestling through the years, but his relationship with former rival Nolan Throne of Rockridge is perhaps the most interesting.

Throne and Patting went head to head last year in the Princeton Invitational 145-pound championship, with Throne securing a 5-3 decision.

Patting moved up a weight class this season and Throne stayed at 145, where he is also ranked No. 1. The two are friends and have similar goals.