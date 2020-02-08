Maroons snag five regional titles

"The whole team has really been working hard and getting ready for the postseason and we wanted to come out and prove ourselves," Parker said. "The last time I faced (Perez) it was a one-point (win), but this time I was just more ready."

Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger said he was very pleased with his team's effort and even thought they overachieved. After looking at possibilities of where to score points, Ruettiger thought finishing third with some historically strong programs at the regional was an accomplishment.

"The kids that wrestled in the championship matches all wrestled great tournaments," Ruettiger said. "They did not leave any decisions to the referees, they came out and dominated. They certainly took care of business."

The one Maroon who missed his chance to advance to the sectional was sophomore Grant Kirst. But it was not because Kirst had a bad day. He entered the tournament with a record of 11-23 but after losing his quarterfinal match, Kirst recorded two nice wins to get to the third-place match and a chance to advance. He came up short against Neriah Ayivor by the score of 11-1.

"Grant had a good run at it and it was the best tournament he has wrestled all year," Ruettiger said. "That's when you want to be your best, in the post-season, and he was."