Maroons snag five regional titles

It was not quite a perfect day for the Moline wrestling team at its own Class 3A wrestling regional, but it was close.
With a chance to advance six wrestlers to next week's sectional, the Maroons crowned five champions and finished third as a team at Saturday's event held at Wharton Field House.
Minooka won the event and will advance to the Class 3A team duals as the Indians finished with 195 team points. Yorkville (152), Moline (125.5), Joliet West (106) and Bradley-Bourbonnais (103) rounded out the top five. All individuals moved on to the Quincy Sectional next week.
The hosts went 5-for-5 in the title matches and looked dominant in most of the match-ups. Junior Charlie Farmer (106) won his match, 21-9, while teammate Noah Tapia (113) claimed his crown with a 22-7 technical fall. Farmer now has 40 wins this season and Tapia has 37.
Kole Brower won his 37th match of the season for the Maroons by taking out Minooka's Michael Ruettiger, 13-5, at 132 pounds. Cobie Underwood used a third-period take-down to secure his 3-1 win at 285 over Jake Shipia of Minooka.
Maroons junior DeAnthony Parker had the most impressive day at 182. He recorded three pins in his victories and won the title match over Joliet Central's Jayden Perez in 1 minute and 8 seconds. Parker (38-4) got Perez to his back fairly quickly and wore him down for the fall and regional title.
"The whole team has really been working hard and getting ready for the postseason and we wanted to come out and prove ourselves," Parker said. "The last time I faced (Perez) it was a one-point (win), but this time I was just more ready."
Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger said he was very pleased with his team's effort and even thought they overachieved. After looking at possibilities of where to score points, Ruettiger thought finishing third with some historically strong programs at the regional was an accomplishment.
"The kids that wrestled in the championship matches all wrestled great tournaments," Ruettiger said. "They did not leave any decisions to the referees, they came out and dominated. They certainly took care of business."
The one Maroon who missed his chance to advance to the sectional was sophomore Grant Kirst. But it was not because Kirst had a bad day. He entered the tournament with a record of 11-23 but after losing his quarterfinal match, Kirst recorded two nice wins to get to the third-place match and a chance to advance. He came up short against Neriah Ayivor by the score of 11-1.
"Grant had a good run at it and it was the best tournament he has wrestled all year," Ruettiger said. "That's when you want to be your best, in the post-season, and he was."
Underwood might be the best comeback story as the senior came into this tournament with a 5-1 record after missing most the season trying to recover from a right ankle injury. He proceeded to go out and beat a 31-win opponent in the quarterfinals and then a 32-win foe in the semifinals before claiming his title match.
Underwood said the toughest part of the season was trying to keep a positive attitude after having to watch from the sidelines for long. He gave credit to the people who sweated along with him as he tried to make it back before the end of the season.
"My teammates were a huge part of this," Underwood said. "They always kept me up even on days when I wanted to leave. I really had to keep a positive mental attitude the whole time."
Ruettiger said Underwood seemed locked in during preparation for the regional.
"I think, this week, things just really clicked for him," Ruettiger said. "I told him 'This is it, this is your season, this is your career' and he responded."